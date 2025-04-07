The True Villain in the 'Thunderbolts' Movie Might Not Be as Easy to See Right Away 'Thunderbolts' features some well-known heroes and villains. By Chrissy Bobic Published April 7 2025, 1:23 p.m. ET Source: Marvel Entertainment/YouTube

When Marvel announced its plans for Thunderbolts, the ensemble film with a cast of ragtag former villains ready to do some good, it was basically Marvel's version of DC's Suicide Squad. But, because literally no one had any complaints about that, the main concern was who the villain is in Thunderbolts and how the team could beat them.

Article continues below advertisement

Thanks to some trailers, fan theories, and cast details, there does seem to be confirmation about who the villain is and isn't in Thunderbolts. While, technically, everyone in the group has at some point done something bad, the antiheroes are clearly the ones to root for in the film. Especially since some fan favorites, including former Winter Soldier Bucky and Black Widow Yelena, are part of the team this time around.

Article continues below advertisement

Who is the villain in 'Thunderbolts'?

Original trailers for Thunderbolts hinted that one of the members of team, Sentry, is the big bad because of his alter ego, Void. Sentry and Void are essentially one and the same, and they are meant to balance each other out. Whenever Sentry does good, Void comes out to do something evil to balance the scale.

Although Sentry is part of the group of antiheroes in Thunderbolts, the inner struggle with keeping Void at bay is likely one of the driving forces of the movie. However, Void might not be the only villain of the movie. According to clips shared at CinemaCon, Valentina, who brings the team together, might actually turn against them and plan for their deaths.

Article continues below advertisement

Sentry/The Void using his powers in ‘THUNDERBOLTS*’ pic.twitter.com/BBqhoV5QAS — Thunderbolts* News (@thunderbnews) February 10, 2025

If that's the case, then Valentina could be the true villain of Thunderbolts instead of Void. It still hasn't been confirmed, but that could be a heel turn at some point in the movie, even if Void is posed as the main supervillain threat to the group and for their mission. Either way, Void is a formidable villain for the team as it is, as comic book fans know all too well.

Article continues below advertisement

Who is on the Thunderbolts team?

Valentina assembles the group in Thunderbolts at a time when there is a lack of a new Avengers team, and although there are no solid heroes like Captain America or Thor in the mix, it's still a group of super-human or specially trained humans, most of whom have proven themselves in other Marvel movies and TV shows already.