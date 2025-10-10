The Legendary Comedian John Candy Is Buried Above Another Iconic Actor John died unexpectedly at the age of 43 in 1994. By Niko Mann Published Oct. 10 2025, 3:19 p.m. ET Source: Instagram

Fans of the late comedian John Candy are still saddened by his untimely death at the age of 43. The Blues Brothers star was working on the film Wagons East in Durango, Mexico, when he died of a heart attack on March 4, 1994.

Article continues below advertisement

The late comedian was survived by his wife, Rosemary Hobor, and their two children, a son, Christopher, and a daughter, Jennifer. His private funeral service took place at St. Martin of Tours Catholic Church in Los Angeles, Calif., and he touched so many hearts during his lifetime that the California Highway Patrol and the Los Angeles Police Department shut down the 405 Freeway for the Planes, Trains and Automobiles star's funeral procession. So, where is the beloved comedian buried?

Source: Mega

Article continues below advertisement

John Candy was entombment, not buried.

John was entombed at the Holy Cross Cemetery in Culver City, Calif. The comedian's final resting place is in a Mausoleum at the cemetery, and according to Wikipedia, John is entombed over My Three Sons actor Fred MacMurray.

The famous comedian starred in numerous films that endeared him to fans worldwide. In addition to Blues Brothers and Planes, Trains and Automobiles, John also starred in Stripes, National Lampoon's Vacation, Home Alone, Splash, Uncle Buck, and Cool Runnings. One of his best performances was a dramatic role in the 1991 Oliver Stone film, JFK.

Article continues below advertisement

John Candy was only 43 when he died, but brought so much joy to so many people.



Warning: This will probably make you cry, it definitely did us. pic.twitter.com/06Js7HM5R9 — Hollywood Horror Museum (@horrormuseum) October 17, 2024

John's memorial service was attended by several of his colleagues, including his close friend, actor Eugene Levy, Dan Aykroyd, Chevy Chase, Tom Hanks, hockey star Wayne Gretzky, Ed Harris, his Stripes co-star, Bill Murray, his co-star in Delirious, Mariel Hemingway, Jim Belushi, George Wendt, Catherine O'Hara, Rick Moranis, Martin Short, and Rhea Perlman.

Article continues below advertisement

Catherine's eulogy was an emotional one in which she honored John's kind ways. "I am I'm one of the millions of people whose lives were touched and enriched by the life that was John Candy," she said. "I know you all have a story — you asked him for his autograph, and he stopped to ask you about you. You auditioned for Second City, and John watched you, smiling, laughing, and though you didn't get the job, you did get to walk away thinking, 'what did they know? John Candy thinks I'm funny.'"

Article continues below advertisement

"You're here because you're John's loving friend," she continued. "His in-law, his aunt, his uncle, his brother, his mother. Sorry, dear Mrs Candy, whatever you did to deserve this child, God bless you, and thank you." She went on to talk about working with him at Second City in Chicago and about his generosity. "God bless Dear John, our Patron of laughter. God bless and keep his soul."