Steve Martin Says He and the Late Great John Candy "Really Loved Each Other" "I was weeping as he was performing it.” By Ivy Griffith Published Sept. 5 2025, 4:07 p.m. ET Source: Prime Video

When you look back on the greatest actors of the 20th century, undoubtedly among their ranks is the legendary late actor John Candy, who passed away in 1994. Often considered a comedic genius, his skills as an actor went far beyond laughs. Beloved by those around him and respected by his peers, John left a legacy larger than life.

Article continues below advertisement

Among those who called him a friend was another legendary actor in his own right: Steve Martin. As another who cornered the world of comedy, Steve continues to produce award-winning content to this day, such as Only Murders in the Building. And both Steve and John had respect for each other, creating one of the comedy world's most dynamic duos in their personal lives. Here's what we know about their friendship, which endures long after John's death.

Article continues below advertisement

Here's what we know about Steve Martin and John Candy's relationship.

Steve and John met on the set of Planes, Trains, and Automobiles, a comedy film that aired in 1987. And more than a cult classic was born; a friendship was born, too. Steve spoke about his love for the late actor in a documentary on John Candy's life, called John Candy: I Like Me.

While flipping through a script for the movie and reminiscing, Steve mused, "He had a beautiful scene. I’m not gonna read the speech, but it’s that long." Steve added that John's character "gives the entire explanation of his life. And I was opposite him. I was weeping as he was performing it.” "It was all cut," he lamented. "I don’t know why it was cut except for tempo, and maybe you’re at the end and you don’t want to hear a long speech. It was cut down to a line or two" (excerpts via People).

Article continues below advertisement

But when it came to the relationship the two built as peers and friends, Steve shared, "John Candy was very sensitive and very complex and we really loved each other."

Article continues below advertisement

A 2025 documentary gave friends and loved ones a chance to reminisce.

And Steve wasn't the only one. The documentary, thought to life by actor and producer Ryan Reynolds, along with director Colin Hanks, explored John's life and his legacy, as seen through the eyes of those who worked with him and those who loved and knew him best. John was just 43 years old when he died from a heart attack, but he left the kind of memories behind that a person with twice that lifespan might do.

When asked his thoughts on John's life, Ryan mused, "John was a good person when nobody was watching, and I think that’s an increasingly scarce resource these days, in an age where everything is not only seen, it’s perfection,” he said. “It’s like an epidemic. All we see is perfection and curation. Nobody wants to try anything new because nobody’s willing to suck at anything.”

Article continues below advertisement

The documentary synopsis reads, "This John Candy film documents his on- and off-camera existence, featuring never-before-seen home videos, intimate access to his family, and candid recollections from collaborators to paint a bigger picture of one of the brightest stars of the ’70s, ’80s, and ’90s. It’s the story of a son, husband, father, friend, and professional driven to bring joy to audiences and loved ones while battling personal ghosts and Hollywood pressures."