Steve Martin Breaks Silence About His Health With Instagram Post That Has Fans Worried

Celebrities often use social media to update their fans on the latest projects they're working on, sprinkled with details of their personal life. However, some also chose to take a more serious route and share updates about their health, which is what legendary actor Steve Martin did.

Steve, who turned 80 years old on August 14, has always been open about his health and previously revealed he has the condition known as tinnitus. Find out what the Only Murders in the Building star said about a recent medical procedure.

Steve Martin takes to social media to give an update on his health.

Steve Martin took to Instagram to share that he had undergone a medical procedure, but stopped short of providing any further details. “Thinking about getting this new sleep apnea machine,” he captioned a photo of what appeared to be a CT scan machine. As expected, fans were immediately concerned with the vague post and filled Steve’s comment section with well-wishes.

"Wishing you the best, Steve. Good health and many more years to celebrate your special day," one follower wrote before another added, "Umm, are you okay? Hoping you are! Best wishes for whatever you're being tested for!" As of now, he has not made any statements regarding his health or any specific medical procedures he may have had.

Steve spent his milestone birthday at the “happiest place on Earth,” Disneyland.

The veteran comedian said that he managed to combine work with celebrating his birthday. "I shot a little one-day scene at Disneyland on my birthday, Aug. 14, and it was in the magic shop where I worked when I was 15," Steve said, according to Yahoo! "I'm standing at the exact same spot that I stood on when I was 15. I said, 'It's like going to work when you are 15 and then coming home from work and you're 80,'" he continued, per the outlet.

In August 2022, Steve spoke about his late career surge with ‘Only Murders in the Building’ and his plans for retirement.

“When this television show is done, I’m not going to seek others. I’m not going to seek other movies. I don’t want to do cameos. This is, weirdly, it,” he told The Hollywood Reporter at the time. “I have a family life that’s really fun,” he continued. “To film a movie now, to go someplace else to live, I’m not willing to do that anymore. I can’t disappear for three months.”

“My wife keeps saying, ‘You always say you’re going to retire and then you always come up with something,’” he told the outlet. “I’m really not interested in retiring. I’m not. But I would just work a little less. Maybe.”