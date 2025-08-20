Mammootty's Health Is in Question After a Scare — How Is the Actor Doing? The actor is famous in India for his roles in 'Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar,' 'Yatra,' and more unforgettable stories. By Diego Peralta Published Aug. 20 2025, 10:38 a.m. ET Source: YouTube/Saregama Telugu

The Indian film industry changed with Mammootty's influence. The actor starred in a wide variety of movies and television series that cemented him as one of the most charismatic performers from India. Beyond what the artist accomplished on the screen, recent developments concerned Mammootty's fans. The actor hadn't been seen in a while, and people began to question if his health was declining or if something bad was keeping him out of the spotlight.

Followers of Mammootty finally got a potential answer to their question. V.K. Sreeraman is a man who dedicated his life to the Indian film industry through his acting, writing, and directing. The veteran was eager to deliver an update regarding the famous actor's health status, clearing the air after months of uncertainty. What happened to Mammootty? Here's what we know about the situation that forced the artist to stay away from the cameras for so long.

What is Mammootty's health status?

According to The Times of India, Mammootty is feeling so much better after a dangerous disease brought him down for a long time. Details regarding the illness that struck the actor weren't disclosed in the report featuring V.K. Sreeraman's testimony, but it was pointed out that Mammooty's taste and smell were affected. Thankfully, the performer was able to find a treatment that cured him from this major health scare.

V.K. also wanted to point out how Mammootty kept a positive attitude through the treatment: "There’s never been any sign of weakness in his voice, never like a patient’s. The same strength, the same energy, as always."

When will Mammootty return to the big screen?

With Mammootty's health status in the clear, it won't take long for fans to start wondering when the beloved actor will be seen in cinemas once again. Unfortunately, the artist hasn't announced which role he will tackle next, with audiences needing to wait until Mammootty decides that it's time for him to make a comeback. A potential return to cinemas would only expand the already impressive legacy Mammootty has established in the Indian film industry.

The last time Mammootty was seen as part of a major production was when Yatra 2 was released in 2024. The sequel continued the story of the former prime minister, Andhra Pradesh, with Mammootty once again stepping into the shoes of Y. S. Rajasekhara Reddy. Mahi V. Raghav wrote and directed the second installment of this narrative. The cast of Yatra 2 also included Jiiva, Ketaki Narayan, and Suzanne Bernert.