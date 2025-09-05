Late Comedian John Candy Was a Huge Star When He Died Tragically in 1994 — Was He Married? The documentary 'John Candy: I Like Me' details the actor's life. By Niko Mann Published Sept. 5 2025, 3:08 p.m. ET Source: YouTube / Prime Video

The late comedian John Candy died tragically at the age of 43 in 1994. John was a beloved comedic actor in the 1980s and 1990s, having starred in the classics Blues Brothers, Stripes, National Lampoon's Vacation, Planes, Trains and Automobiles, Splash, Uncle Buck, Cool Runnings, and Home Alone, just to name a few. He also impressed with his dramatic performance in the 1991 film JFK.

A documentary about his life, John Candy: I Like Me, shares his story, and his fans want to know more about his personal life ahead of the premiere. More than 30 years after his death, he is still beloved by his fans, and they are curious about John's personal life. So, was he married?

Source: YouTube / Prime Video

John Candy was married when he died.

John Candy was married to Rosemary Hobor, whom he met in college. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the couple met on a blind date and were married in 1979. John and the abstract painter/ceramicist had two children — a daughter, Jennifer, and a son, Christopher.

John died in Durango, Mexico, on March 4, 1994, of a heart attack. He was only 43. The actor's last film was 1994's Wagons East, and his son recalled comedian Richard Lewis noting that John had looked tired on the set. "Richard Lewis, who worked with him on that movie, told me he was so much fun and so funny," he said. "But when he looked at my dad, he looked so tired." His children also shared their last memories of their father during an interview with The Hollywood Reporter in 2016.

John Candy and wife Rosemary Margaret Hobor, 1980s pic.twitter.com/XAvPZ4qhCX — Fascinating (@fasc1nate) August 23, 2025

"I remember my dad the night before," recalled Jennifer. "I was studying for a vocabulary test. I was 14. He had just come home for my 14th birthday, which is Feb. 3. So I was talking to him on the phone, and, I hate this, but I was slightly distant because I was studying. So I was like, ‘Yeah, OK, I love you. I will talk to you later. Have a great night.’ Then I hang up, and I go back to studying.”

"I was 9," said Christopher of his father's death. "It was a Friday. I remember talking to him the night before he passed away, and he said, ‘I love you and goodnight.’ And I will always remember that.”

John Candy with his kids, 1980s pic.twitter.com/rnprRkSgO5 — History Defined (@historydefined) July 18, 2025

Despite her own heartbreak, John's kids said their mother was a "rock" for them after their father died. "One of the things she taught us is that you have to go with the feelings. People are going to grieve differently.”