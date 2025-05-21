'Cheers' Star George Wendt's Death Has Led Many to Wonder If He Had Health Issues George Wendt had a coronary bypass surgery back in 2012. By Joseph Allen Published May 21 2025, 9:45 a.m. ET Source: Mega

Following the news that George Wendt, who was best known for playing Norm on Cheers for more than a decade, died at the age of 76, many began looking back on his remarkable career and legacy. Even as he was memorialized, though, there were also some people who wanted to learn more about his health at the time of his death.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, George died peacefully in his sleep, and the cause of death has not yet been disclosed. Even so, many wanted to know whether he had any health issues prior to his death. Here's what we know.



Did George Wendt have any health issues?

Although George was not in the public eye much in the years leading up to his death, he did compete in The Masked Singer in 2023 and was mostly sitting for his performances. When he'd been spotted publicly in recent years, he was seen either using a cane or a wheelchair. According to reporting from The Chicago Tribune, George also had coronary bypass surgery in 2012.

He was first hospitalized with chest pains at the time, and tests showed that his heart was severely constricted. The news that he had had the surgery came after he was expected to appear in a play in the suburbs around Chicago. He was replaced in the role, and reporting at the time suggested that he was expected to make a full recovery. George was just 64 at the time, and while he might not have broadcast his surgery to the world, he certainly didn't hide it either.

We may never know what George's cause of death was.

Although he clearly had his health struggles in the years leading up to his death, we might never know for certain. “George was a doting family man, a well-loved friend and confidant to all of those lucky enough to have known him,” a rep for the actor said in a statement. “He will be missed forever. The family has requested privacy during this time.” His official cause of death might never be disclosed to the public.

George appeared in every episode of Cheers, and was one of only three members of the cast for whom that was true. The actor is survived by three children, as well as by his nephew, Jason Sudeikis, who is the child of one of his six sisters. George was born and raised in Chicago and got his start with Second City before popping up on both Cheers and Saturday Night Live as one of the superfans who gathered in Mike Ditka's Chicago restaurant.