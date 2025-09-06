Beloved Comedian John Candy's 1994 Funeral Was Packed With Celebrities 'The Blues Brothers' star died in 1994 at the age of 43. By Niko Mann Published Sept. 6 2025, 3:55 p.m. ET Source: YouTube / Amazon Prime Video

The beloved actor and comedian John Candy died tragically when he was just 43 years old back in 1994, and his sudden death shocked his friends, family, and fans. His private funeral service took place at St. Martin of Tours Catholic Church in Los Angeles. A public service was also held in his native Canada at St. Basil's Church in Toronto.

According to the Los Angeles Times, the funeral service in Los Angeles was attended by some of the most famous people in Hollywood as the stars showed up to say goodbye to their treasured friend and colleague.

Source: YouTube / Amazon Prime Video

Here's the some of the famous people who attended John Candy's funeral.

John Candy was a successful comedic actor who starred in numerous films with several of Hollywood's elite. His credits include Who's Harry Crumb?, Home Alone, The Blues Brothers, Planes, Trains and Automobiles, Cool Runnings, Uncle Buck, National Lampoon's Vacation, Stripes, Delirious, Spaceballs, Nothing but Trouble, and more. He was so beloved that the Los Angeles Police Department and California Highway Patrol shut down the 405 Freeway for his funeral procession, per The Washington Post.

His private service in Los Angeles was attended by his dear friend and Schitt's Creek actor Eugene Levy, Tom Hanks, Dan Aykroyd, Chevy Chase, Ed Harris, hockey star Wayne Gretzky, Bill Murray, Jim Belushi, George Wendt, Catherine O'Hara, Rick Moranis, Martin Short, Rhea Perlman, and Mariel Hemingway, his co-star in Delirious. Catherine O'Hara gave a heart-warming and moving eulogy at the service.

John Candy was only 43 when he died, but brought so much joy to so many people.



Warning: This will probably make you cry, it definitely did us. pic.twitter.com/06Js7HM5R9 — Hollywood Horror Museum (@horrormuseum) October 17, 2024

Eugene Levy was a pallbearer at the funeral and said in the documentary John Candy: I Like Me that the LAPD and CHP officers were standing at every exit, and they saluted as the funeral procession drove by. "That’s how you know you’ve really made it," said Eugene. "When they shut down a freeway for you.”

How did John Candy die so young?

John died of a sudden heart attack on March 4, 1994, at the age of 43. He was working on his last film, Wagons East, when he was found dead inside his hotel room by his bodyguard. His son, Christopher, told The Hollywood Reporter that John's co-star in the film, Richard Lewis, said the Brewster's Millions star had looked "so tired" on the set before his sudden death.

"I don’t know if he was excited to work on it or wasn’t,” said Christopher. "Richard Lewis, who worked with him on that movie, told me he was so much fun and so funny, but when he looked at my dad, he looked so tired." He was an amazing talent, an amazing force,” he continued. "He was on this planet to do a lot, and he did do a lot."