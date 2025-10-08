As the World Celebrates His Birthday, Fans of John Lennon Wonder Where He's Buried John was born on Oct. 9, 1940. By Niko Mann Published Oct. 8 2025, 12:50 p.m. ET Source: Wikipedia / Bob Gruen

As the world celebrates the legendary John Lennon on his birthday, his fans are wondering where the late rock star is buried. John was born on Oct. 9, 1940, at the Liverpool Maternity Hospital in Liverpool, England. He rose to fame as the founder and member of the iconic rock band, the Beatles. John also had an impressive solo career with mega hits such as "Imagine" and "Give Peace a Chance." John lived in New York City with his wife, Yoko Ono, and their son, Sean Lennon.

He also shared his firstborn son, Julian Lennon, with his ex-wife, Cynthia Lennon, per People. John was murdered as he left his apartment at the Dakota building in New York City on Dec. 8, 1980. He was shot and killed by an obsessed fan, Mark David Chapman. John had signed Chapman’s copy of the musician's album, "Double Fantasy," earlier in the day. As fans remember the legend whose music touched the souls of millions, they want to know where his final resting place is.

Here's where the legendary John Lennon is buried.

Technically, John Lennon was not buried, but his final resting place is in Central Park in New York City. The "Strawberry Fields Forever" artist was cremated, and his ashes were spread in Central Park across the street from the Dakota. His memorial in Central Park is called Strawberry Fields. John was shot with a .38-caliber pistol as he left his apartment in New York City at 10:50 p.m. He was later pronounced dead at Roosevelt Hospital, per the Associated Press.

His murderer is serving his 20 years to life sentence at the Green Haven Correctional Facility in Beekman, New York. He has been denied bail 14 times since the murder, with Yoko opposing his release for years. "I assassinated him," said Chapman, per People. "Because he was very, very, very famous, and that's the only reason, and I was very, very, very, very much seeking self-glory. Very selfish."

Fans gather in Central Park to celebrate his birthday.

John's fans gather at his memorial every year to celebrate his life in Central Park.

Yoko never remarried after John's tragic death. She reportedly said in a letter to the parole board, "For me, he was the other half of the sky. We were in love with each other like the most vehement of lovers to the last moment." She continues to live in the apartment she shared with her husband. The Beatles were a worldwide sensation with hits such as "Here Comes the Sun," "Hey Jude," and "All You Need Is Love."

His children are close and reportedly speak daily, according to Julian, who said his little brother is his "best mate." "We're brothers and we love each other deeply on that level," he said. "We just talk daily, same as anybody would." Both brothers are talented musicians, and Sean told People that music helps him feel closer to his dad.