Macaulay and Kieran Culkin Are the Most Famous Ones in Their Family — Are They Close? Macaulay and Kieran once played cousins in 'Home Alone' and Home Alone 2: Lost in New York.'

Remember those "whaaat?" moments in school when you found out two people at the same school were siblings? That's basically what knowing celebrity siblings looks like. While it shouldn't be surprising that two people who share the same DNA might also share the same passion for entertainment. Whether it's large families like the Jacksons or Baldwins or sibling duos like the Spears family or the Gylenhaals, here is always an extra novelty to seeing it in action.

Since the early '90s, fans have followed Macaulay Culkin's high-profile family. While Macaulay put the family into the zeitgeist with his childhood star fame, his brother, Kieran Culkin, has managed to have a career outside of his brother's shadow. In his adulthood, Kieran has become his brother's successor (sorry, I had to), with many notable roles, including his five-year-run as Roman Roy in Succession.

The Culkin brothers' fame came during and after they endured a tumultuous childhood. So, are the siblings close now? Here's what to know.

Are Macaulay and Kieran Culkin close?

Macaulay and Kieran are the two eldest children of parents Kit Culkin and Patricia Brentrup. Macaulay was born on Aug. 26, 1980, with Kieran coming into the world two years later on Sept. 30. The siblings were the first of their family to make it in Hollywood, with Mac earning his now renowned role as Kevin McCallister in Home Alone and Home Alone 2: Lost in New York. Kieran also appeared on-screen alongside his brother in both Home Alone movies as his cousins,

After the Home Alone movies, Macaulay and Kieran didn't work together again until they starred in the 2024 animated series, The Second Best Hospital in the Galaxy, where Kieran voices the character Dr. Plowp. Macaulay and his and Kieran's other brothers Rory Culkin, Christian Culkin, Shane Culkin, played his brothers in the series. While promoting the guest spot, the brothers shared that they're extremely close, even more than their fans would believe.

"We share everything," the brothers told Entertainment Weekly in February 2024. "Even digestive salivas."

Kieran and Macaulay remained in each other's lives despite their tough childhoods.

While Kieran and Macaulay's bond is beautiful to witness, few could blame the brothers if they decided they need a lifetime of space. The siblings grew up with five other siblings. In addition to their brothers, Kieran and Macaulay have three sisters, Quinn Culkin, Dakota Culkin, and half-sister Jennifer Adamson. Dakota and Jennifer are both deceased, as Dakota died from a car accident in 2008 and Jennifer of an overdose in 2000.

The Culkin siblings have often shared how they grew up impoverished, with their family of seven sharing a railroad apartment in a tenement building on East 94th Street and Second Avenue in New York City, per E! News. Then, when Macaulay became famous, his parents, who were also his managers, began taking a 15 percent commission from his film, which was more than the industry standard for managers. The act caused the Saved! star to emancipate himself from his parents at 16 and take their names off of his trust fund.

Macaulay and Kieran Culkin in the 90s pic.twitter.com/xF5aaJcfWO — popculture (@notgwendalupe) January 6, 2025