Jaafar Jackson Plays Michael Jackson in the King of Pop's Latest Biopic, but, Can He Sing? Jaafar, son of Jermaine Jackson, has an uncanny resemblance to his late uncle.

Before he tragically passed away on June 25, 2009, at the age of 50, singer Michael Jackson's life and legacy had been depicted in two very very different biopics. The first, The Jacksons: An American Dream, became a cult classic with lines that are still discussed today ("Go to bed, Joseph, GO. TO. BED." is one that is part of my vocabulary. Then, there's the 2004 film, Man in the Mirror: The Michael Jackson Story, which focused primarily on Michael's fame and starred Flex Alexander.

As for what happened to that biopic? Well, let's just say Flex himself admitted he took the job for the money. In January 2023, it was announced that another MJ biopic was expected to release in April 2025. The biopic seems a bit more promising than the others, considering Michael's family is 100 percent involved. The film is such a family affair that the multi-Grammy winner's nephew, Jaafar Jackson, will play him through various stages of his life.

While photos of Jaafar on set of his uncle's biopic proves he can dress the part, Michael's loyal fans may wonder if he can match his singing chops. So, can Jaafar sing? Here's what to know.

Can Jaafar Jackson sing?

Does the sun rise every day? Of course, Jaafar, son of Jermaine Jackson and Alejandra Genevieve Oaziaza, can sing, as does most of the Jackson clan! Before booking the role of playing his uncle, he put his music out on YouTube and other outlets. In 2019, he released a music video for his single, "Got Me Singing."

Those who watched Jaafar and his family on Reelz's short-lived show, Living With the Jacksons, may recall hearing him cover Justin Bieber's "As Long as You Love Me" on the show among his mom and siblings. Underneath a YouTube clip of the scene, fans discussed how he has a similar singing voice and cadence to his uncle's.

"The fact that he’s playing his uncle while already having such a beautiful voice…I firmly believe that he’ll do the Michael Jackson biopic JUSTICE!" one fan said. "My jaw dropped!" another shared. "Jaafar has a gift I personally thought no one else would ever have… that is Micheal’s voice! A voice so terribly missed. I wonder if he truly hears what we hear?! God bless you young man. We love you forever, Michael."

Jaafar Jackson received his grandmother Katherine Jackson's blessing to play Michael Jackson in his biopic.

In January 2024, Jaafar announced via his Instagram account that he had begun shooting the Michael Jackson biopic. He shared two photos of him practicing some of his uncle's dance moves and completely captivating his style. Jaafar captioned the first image by stating he was going to make uncle proud through the film.

"I’m humbled and honored to bring my Uncle Michael’s story to life," he wrote. "To all the fans all over the world, I’ll see you soon."

Since announcing he would be playing his uncle, those closest to the singer have supported the casting decision. In January 2023, Michael's mother and Jaafar's grandmother, Katherine Jackson, said she felt he became her son on-screen. "Jaafar embodies my son," Katherine said. "It’s so wonderful to see him carry on the Jackson legacy of entertainers and performers.”

Michael's biopic is set to release 16 years after the singer passed away due to cardiac arrest. During his lifetime, he rose to fame with the Jackson 5 and went on to become the biggest pop star in the world. Michael also was subject to controversy, including accusations of sexually abusing children, allegations that resurfaced in the 2019 HBO documentary, Finding Neverland.

In January 2025, Puck reported that the biopic hit a roadblock when the film allegedly used Michael's case involving Jordan Chandler, a 13-year-old boy who accused him of sexually abusing him, as a key "backbone" to the film. The singer's family settled the case out of court for $25 million because Chandler was never mentioned or dramatized in a movie.