Inside Kieran Culkin's Net Worth, His Success After 'Succession,' and His Awards

Whether you will forever know him as Fuller from Home Alone or Roman Roy from HBO's Succession, Kieran Culkin is one of those actors who has been around for what seems like forever, and in a good way. So, what is Kieran Culkin's net worth? He might have gotten his start in older brother Macaulay Culkin's hit holiday movie, but over the years, he has made a name for himself and even won some awards.

Of course, Kieran and Macaulay aren't the only Culkin siblings who have managed to make huge careers in television and on the big screen. Younger brother Rory Culkin has been in movies like Signs and Scream 4. And although the siblings worked together as kids at times, somewhere along the way, they carved out paths for themselves.

What is Kieran Culkin's net worth?

Thanks to decades in the movie and television business, Kieran has a sizable net worth and plenty of success to show for it. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Kieran's net worth is $5 million. Some of his more adult roles in movies and TV have been in Scott Pilgrim vs. the World, Movie 43, and Fargo. But he has also done a ton of voice acting over the years.

Kieran Culkin Actor Net worth: $5 million Kieran Culkin is an actor known for a number of movie roles, including Home Alone and Scott Pilgrim vs. the World. He co-starred in HBO's Succession for its entire four season run, and he won multiple awards for his role in the series. Birthdate: Sept. 30, 1982 Birthplace: New York, NY Marriages: Jazz Charton ​(m. 2013) Children: Kinsey Sioux, Wilder Wolf Parents: Christopher "Kit" Culkin, Patricia Brentrup

Kieran's most notable role to date, at least for some of his fans, is as Roman Roy in Succession. He played the role of the youngest Roy sibling for the show's entire four season run. And after seeing Kieran in interviews and in real life, fans have shared on social media that he seems just as quirky as his fictional character and even down to earth.

What awards has Kieran Culkin won?

In 2024, Kieran co-starred in A Real Pain with Jesse Eisenberg, who also wrote and directed the movie. Kieran was nominated for an Oscar for the role in 2025, and he won a Golden Globe for it in January 2025. Kieran also won a Golden Globe for Succession in 2024. Prior to that, he won a Primetime Emmy for Succession.

