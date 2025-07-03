Distractify
Home > Entertainment > Movies

'Back to the Future' Turns 40! See the Cast Then and Now

The cast has broken the time barrier.

Anna Quintana - Author
By

Published July 3 2025, 10:21 a.m. ET

cast of back to the future in 2024
Source: Instagram

The cast of 'Back to the Future' at Comic Con in October 2024.

It's hard to believe, but everyone's favorite time travel movie, Back to the Future, is 40 years old! The film, which starred Michael J. Fox, Lea Thompson, and Christopher Lloyd, is still a cult classic and required viewing for any sci-fi lover.

So, what is the cast doing these days? Keep reading to find out!

Article continues below advertisement

Michael J. Fox (Marty McFly)

back to the future cast michael j fox
Source: Universal Pictures, MEGA

Michael J. Fox was just 23 years old when he first starred in the Back to the Future trilogy as Marty McFly. He went on to make his return to television in 1996 as Mike Flaherty in Spin City, which ran for six seasons.

In 1998, Michael revealed he had been diagnosed with Parkinson's disease, and founded the Michael J. Fox Foundation in 2000. He continued to act, appearing on TV shows such as Rescue Me and The Good Wife. Michael, 64, is also the proud dad of four kids with his wife, Tracy Pollan. He was awarded the Medal of Freedom by President Joe Biden in 2025.

Article continues below advertisement

Christopher Lloyd (Emmett "Doc" Brown)

back to the future cast christopher lloyd
Source: Universal Pictures, Instagram

Before Back to the Future, Christopher Lloyd was best known for his role as Reverend Jim "Iggy" Ignatowski in the sitcom Taxi.

Christopher has also appeared in films such as Clue, Who Framed Roger Rabbit, The Addams Family, and Dennis the Menace. Along with appearing at fan conventions, the 86-year-old actor is set to make a cameo in Season 2 of Wednesday on Netflix in 2025.

Article continues below advertisement

Lea Thompson (Lorraine Baines McFly)

back to the future cast lea thompson
Source: Universal Pictures, Instagram

Lea Thompson celebrated her 64th birthday with Michael J. Fox in 2025.

Despite playing his mother, Lea Thompson was the same age as her on-screen son, Michael J. Fox, in Back to the Future. Lea went on to star in the sitcom Caroline in the City in the '90s, and also starred as Kathryn Kennish in the TV series Switched at Birth.

Lea is also the proud mother of two daughters, Madelyn and Zoey Deutch. Lea and Michael remain close friends.

Article continues below advertisement

Crispin Glover (George McFly)

back to the future cast crispin glover
Source: Universal Pictures, Ken Woroner/Netflix

Crispin Glover in Back to the Future (1985) and Netflix's Cabinet of Curiosities (2022)

Actor Crispin Glover keeps a much lower profile than his Back to the Future castmates. The 61-year-old rarely posts on social media but recently starred in Guillermo Del Toro's Cabinet of Curiosities on Netflix.

Along with Back to the Future, Crispin is also well-known for his roles in Charlie's Angels: Full Throttle and Starz's American Gods.

Article continues below advertisement

Thomas F. Wilson (Biff Tannen)

back to the future cast thomas wilson
Source: Universal Pictures, Instagram

Despite portraying a bully in Back to the Future, Thomas F. Wilson is still super close to his Back to the Future co-stars. The actor's film and TV credits include That Darn Cat, The Informant!, Freaks and Geeks, and Legends of Tomorrow.

Thomas, 66, is also married to Caroline Thomas, and the couple shares four children.

Article continues below advertisement

Claudia Wells (Jennifer Parker)

back to the future cast claudia wells
Source: Universal Pictures, Instagram

Claudia Wells with Christopher Lloyd at Fan Expo Dallas in June 2025.

Claudia Wells's first movie role was Marty McFly's girlfriend Jennifer in Back to the Future. She put her career on hold and did not appear in the sequels after her mother was diagnosed with breast cancer. She was replaced by Elisabeth Shue.

Claudia returned to acting in 2011, but her last film credit was for a 2019 movie titled Vitals. However, the 58-year-old beauty recently appeared at Fan Expo Dallas with her Back to the Future co-stars in June 2025.

Advertisement
More from Distractify

The 'Final Destination' Cast Still Looks Good 25 Years Later

See 'The Patriot' Cast Now —  Plus, Remembering the Stars Who Have Passed

We Can Still Hear the Beat of the 'Jumanji' Drum, but the 1995 Cast Is All Grown Up

Latest Movies News and Updates

    Distractify Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2025 Engrost, Inc. Distractify is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.