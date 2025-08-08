Inside ‘Home Alone’ Star Macaulay Culkin’s Relationship Status — Find out If He Has a Wife Macaulay Culkin shocked Hollywood and his young fans when he got married at just 18 years old to actress Rachel Miner. By Danielle Jennings Published Aug. 8 2025, 4:25 p.m. ET Source: Mega

When it comes to iconic child stars, few achieved such astronomical success as Home Alone star Macaulay Culkin, but 35 years have passed since the film made history and firmly cemented its place in the hearts of fans everywhere. Now that he’s all grown up, many want to know what Macaulay is up to these days — specifically as it relates to his personal life and if he’s single or has a wife.

In 1998, Macaulay Culkin shocked Hollywood and his young fans when he got married at just 18 years old to actress Rachel Miner, who was also 18 at the time. However, their union was short-lived, as the pair separated in 2000 and officially divorced two years later in 2002.

Macaulay Culkin’s wife is also an actor.

After the end of his previous marriage, Macaulay went on to date actress Mila Kunis for eight years, from 2002 until 2010. In happier times for the former couple, Mila spoke of the public’s misconception of the actor.

“There are a lot of things people want him to be that he's not," she told Parade in 2007, per CBS News. "He's an amazing, simple guy, who is probably the most brilliant person I've ever met. He's so, so smart and so aware and so kind and so sweet. Unfortunately, that's not what people want him to be, so they write stuff."

Macaulay and actor Brenda Song began dating in 2017 after initially meeting through mutual friend Seth Green three years earlier in 2014, according to PEOPLE.

Macaulay and Brenda’s relationship blossomed.

By 2018, he opened up about wanting to start a family with Brenda during an appearance on The Joe Rogan Experience podcast. "This one's a good one, so I'm probably going to put some babies in her in a little,” he said at the time. "I have a pretty little family — a pretty girl, a pretty dog, a pretty cat, and all that stuff. We're gonna move. We're doing the house thing and all that kind of stuff."

The couple grew their family after a few years of dating.

In April 2021, Macaulay’s dreams came to fruition when the couple welcomed their first child, son Dakota Song Culkin, named after Macaulay’s late sister, per the outlet.

After almost five years of dating, Macaulay and Brenda confirmed their engagement in January 2022. The couple added to their family when they secretly welcomed their second son in December 2022, according to ELLE.

While receiving his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in December 2023, Macaulay shared moving words for Brenda. "You are absolutely everything,” he said, per PEOPLE. “You're my champion. You're the only person happier for me today than I am. You're not only the best woman I've ever known, you're the best person I've ever known."