A Ranking of Every Injury and Booby Trap in 'Home Alone' From Painful to Downright Deadly Kevin McCallister's 'Home Alone' traps are all pretty lethal. By Chrissy Bobic Published Dec. 23 2024, 11:53 a.m. ET

When you watch Home Alone, you have to suspend your disbelief for almost the entire film. But once you do that, you can appreciate the different injuries that the Wet Bandits get thanks to Kevin's booby traps throughout his home. Somehow, both Marv and Harry manage to escape the house of horrors alive, but we have ranked the Home Alone injuries to take a closer look at just what happens to them thanks to one crafty eight-year-old.

When you watch Home Alone as a kid, you can't help but wince at that nail on the basement stairs and the blow torch to the head. As an adult, you wonder how Kevin could manage all of these clever ways of trying to stop the home invaders. None of them seem easy to set, or easy to pull off, one after another.

And when you think about it, most of the injuries in Home Alone should stop the Wet Bandits early on. Because in real life, some of the traps that Kevin sets are so genius that they would cause significant life-changing damage to intruders. Read on for our ranking of the Home Alone injuries from the first movie.

The broken ornaments in 'Home Alone' are nothing compared to everything else.

When Kevin covers the floor in front of a window with broken glass ornaments, he expects one of the bandits to enter the house that way, and he's right. But this injury, which includes plenty of cuts to the bottom of the foot, is almost nothing compared to everything else that happens to Harry and Marv.

The BB gun in 'Home Alone' isn't so bad compared to the other injuries.

Kevin gets two shots in with his BB gun. Which, by the way, was apparently something a lot of kids wanted and got for Christmas at that time. But a BB gun is not a real deadly weapon. And although Kevin shoots Harry below the belt and Marv right in the face, those injuries wouldn't be life-threatening. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, BB guns can cause tissue damage, but not as serious as a real firearm to the face.

Getting hit with a shovel in 'Home Alone' isn't the worst.

Even if Kevin was the one to hit the robbers with a shovel, it wouldn't be much worse than when his elderly neighbor does it. Maybe if someone with more upper body strength used the shovel as a weapon, it would be more deadly. But when you compare this injury to the rest in Home Alone, the shovel isn't that bad.

A nail through the foot could lead to worse conditions.

The nail that Kevin pries up to make a trap on basement steps does stop Marv for a short time. In the grand scheme of things, a sharp nail in the foot doesn't seem so bad. But if it's rusty, it could cause other issues for the individual, so let's hope Marv is up to date on his tetanus shots.

Getting a paint can to the face is nothing to laugh at (even though we all do).

When Marv and Harry both get hit with seemingly full paint cans in the movie, it's at the point where Kevin iconically asks them, "You guys give up? Or are you thirsty for more?" Although both burglars get up off the stairs after being hit with the cans, the injuries are pretty rough, considering they could cause facial bone damage and even skull fractures.

Marv's face meeting the iron could have been worse.

When Marv gets hit in the face with a heavy iron on a rope, it looks awful. And it does rank high on the injuries from Home Alone. It could also cause severe facial damage, including dental and even eyesight damage. He could even have a resulting skull fracture. But if the iron was hot, it would have been a lot worse, so there's that.

The hot door knob in 'Home Alone' ranks higher than you might think.

There's a reason why the hot doorknob in Home Alone looks painful. That's because, in real life, it would cause severe damage that could result in even worse conditions. After just a few seconds of the skin being exposed to 150 degree heat can result in third degree burns. When Harry grabs the door knob in Home Alone, he holds it for much too long. It's a wonder his skin doesn't just come off in the process.

The blowtorch might be the worst injury of all.

