Kieran Culkin's Oscars Speech Got Bleeped — Here's What the TV Audience Didn't Hear Kieran Culkin's 2025 Oscars acceptance speech was partly censored. By Allison DeGrushe Updated March 3 2025, 9:42 a.m. ET

In an unsurprising turn of events, Kieran Culkin took home the Best Supporting Actor award at the 2025 Oscars. The actor earned the award for his role as a grief-stricken cousin in Jesse Eisenberg's buddy road dramedy film A Real Pain.

During his acceptance speech, Kieran had a lot to say — but some of his words were censored for viewers at home. So, what did he say? Here's what we know.

What did Kieran Culkin say at the 2025 Oscars?

Kieran Culkin kicked off his acceptance speech by shouting out former Succession co-star and fellow Best Supporting Actor nominee Jeremy Strong. However, his sweet message was mostly bleeped for at-home viewers after he dropped the first F-bomb of the night. "Jeremy, you're amazing in The Apprentice. I love your work. It's f--king great," Kieran said, before quickly adding, "I'm not supposed to single anyone out. It's favoritism. Anyway, but you were great!"

Kieran then went on to thank his manager and his A Real Pain co-star and writer/director Jesse Eisenberg. He also gave a nod to his wife, Jazz Charton, whom he had made a bet with about having more kids if he won an Oscar.