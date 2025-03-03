Distractify
Home > Entertainment

Kieran Culkin's Oscars Speech Got Bleeped — Here's What the TV Audience Didn't Hear

Kieran Culkin's 2025 Oscars acceptance speech was partly censored.

Allison DeGrushe - Author
By

Updated March 3 2025, 9:42 a.m. ET

Kieran Culkin delivering a speech after winning Best Supporting Actor at the 2025 Oscars.
Source: Mega

In an unsurprising turn of events, Kieran Culkin took home the Best Supporting Actor award at the 2025 Oscars. The actor earned the award for his role as a grief-stricken cousin in Jesse Eisenberg's buddy road dramedy film A Real Pain.

Article continues below advertisement

During his acceptance speech, Kieran had a lot to say — but some of his words were censored for viewers at home. So, what did he say? Here's what we know.

Kieran Culkin looks at the crowd before going to accept the Best Supporting Actor award at the 2025 Oscars.
Source: Mega
Article continues below advertisement

What did Kieran Culkin say at the 2025 Oscars?

Kieran Culkin kicked off his acceptance speech by shouting out former Succession co-star and fellow Best Supporting Actor nominee Jeremy Strong. However, his sweet message was mostly bleeped for at-home viewers after he dropped the first F-bomb of the night.

"Jeremy, you're amazing in The Apprentice. I love your work. It's f--king great," Kieran said, before quickly adding, "I'm not supposed to single anyone out. It's favoritism. Anyway, but you were great!"

Kieran then went on to thank his manager and his A Real Pain co-star and writer/director Jesse Eisenberg. He also gave a nod to his wife, Jazz Charton, whom he had made a bet with about having more kids if he won an Oscar.

"I swear to God, this happened. It was just over a year ago," Kieran shared. "She said, 'I will give you four when you win an Oscar.' I held my hand out. She took it, and I have not brought it up once until just now. You remember that honey, you do? OK, then I just have this to say to you, Jazz, love of my life … No pressure. I love you. I'm really sorry I did this again, and let's get cracking on those kids. What do you say? I love you!"

Wow, classic Kieran — charming and full of surprises!

Advertisement
More from Distractify

Macaulay and Kieran Culkin Are the Most Famous Ones in Their Family — Are They Close?

Inside Kieran Culkin's Net Worth, His Success After 'Succession,' and His Awards

Kieran Culkin Reveals Just How Hard It Is to Be Away From His Kids for Too Long

Latest Entertainment News and Updates

    Distractify Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2025 Engrost, Inc. Distractify is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.