Kieran Culkin Reveals Just How Hard It Is to Be Away From His Kids for Too Long Kieran Culkin doesn't like being away from his kids for "more than two days at a time." By Allison DeGrushe Published Jan. 24 2025, 3:26 p.m. ET Source: Mega

If there's one thing we can all agree on, it's that we all love Kieran Culkin! From child star to seasoned actor, arguably best known for his portrayal of Roman Roy in the HBO drama series Succession, has spent most of his life in the spotlight.

But these days, the spotlight shines a little differently for the award-winning actor — on his two young kids. Here's everything you need to know about Kieran's adorable children!

Source: Mega Kieran Culkin and his wife, Jazz Charton, at the Golden Globe Awards in January 2025.

Kieran Culkin is a proud father of two kids.

For context, Kieran met his future wife, Jazz Charton, in 2012 at a bar in New York. At the time, Jazz, originally from Shepherd's Bush, London, worked in the music department of an advertising agency.

They started dating soon after and eloped on June 22, 2013, in Iowa during a cross-country road trip. A little over six years later, in September 2019, Kieran and Jazz welcomed their first child, a daughter named Kinsey Sioux.

Jazz shared the news on Instagram, revealing that Kinsey was born after 25 hours of labor at home and arrived on Friday the 13th. She also joked about the experience, saying that she was too far along for pain medication when they arrived at the hospital. "If I ever do this again I want ALL THE DRUGS," she humorously added.

In August 2021, the couple welcomed their second child, a son named Wilder Wolf. Jazz announced his arrival the following month with a set of photos on Instagram, calling him their "perfect little man." Wilder's godmother is Kieran's former Succession co-star, Sarah Snook.

Kieran later revealed on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in November 2021 that they didn't settle on their son's name until seven weeks after his birth. He explained that they had initially chosen a different name but decided to "torture ourselves for about seven weeks," adding that they hadn't organized or planned enough to choose a name before the birth.

Kieran doesn't like to be away from his kids for too long.

In a conversation with filmmaker Taika Waititi for Interview, Kieran Culkin opened up about juggling work and family life while filming in Poland (later revealed to be A Real Pain). "I don't like being away from them for more than two days at a time, and it's not practical for me to have them there the whole time," he said.

He also reflected on a friend who traveled for months at a time, realizing you can stay connected with your kids and share a strong bond with them. Nevertheless, Kieran noted that he does "need to be home because if I go for a week, they change."

Despite the challenges, Kieran's kids have visited him on set. In May 2023, Jazz posted a few sweet photos on Instagram of their children exploring Roman Roy's father Logan's apartment from Succession.

Kieran revealed that he wants more kids.

During his acceptance speech for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series at the 75th Emmy Awards in January 2024, Kieran Culkin thanked his wife, Jazz, and their kids, saying, "Thank you for sharing your life with me and for giving me two amazing kids."

The beloved actor ended his speech with a playful comment about wanting more children, prompting laughter from Jazz in the audience: "You said maybe if I win!" he joked, holding up his Emmy.

Later on, Kieran told reporters he's been asking Jazz about having more kids for a while. "Jazz said, 'Maybe if you win the Emmy,'" he recalled. "I didn't bring it up for months, and then when I won the Globe, I said, 'Do you remember what you said?' And she was like, 'What? No. What did I say? I don't remember this.'"