‘Succession’ Star Sarah Snook Married Dave Lawson After They Fell in Love During Lockdown

On the eve of Succession’s third season premiere last month, star Sarah Snook made headlines for a big reveal about her personal life: She’d been married to husband Dave Lawson several months!

“At the beginning of the pandemic last year, I got locked down in Melbourne with one of my best mates and we fell in love,” Sarah, who plays Shiv Roy on Succession, told Vogue Australia in an interview published online on Oct. 17.