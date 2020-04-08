11 of the Best Easter Movies for Kids

11 of the Best Easter Movies for KidsBy Amber Garrett
Easter Sunday is April 12, and for many families, traditions this year are a little different from seasons past. Many families usually get together to do egg hunts, go to church service, and have a big lunch or dinner, but with most of the county practicing social distancing, large gatherings of this type aren't a responsible option.
But you can still celebrate the day at home by dyeing eggs, having a "virtual egg hunt" in your neighborhood, chowing down on Peeps and chocolate bunnies, or reading biblical passages about the resurrection. These 11 Easter movies for kids run the gamut from secular to religious portrayals of Easter.
'Hop'
This fun kids' flick focuses on the son of the Easter Bunny, who would much rather pursue his passion for drumming than take on the family business of delivering baskets of candy and eggs to kids.
Available on Netflix, Vudu, YouTube, Amazon Prime, Google Play, and AppleTV.
'Peter Rabbit'
This one's not really about Easter, but it's full of talking bunnies so hey, let's bend the rules a little and say it counts. It's definitely a modern take on the Beatrix Potter classic story that takes plenty of liberties, but your kids will love it.
Available to buy on Amazon Prime, Vudu, Google Play, YouTube and AppleTV.
'It's the Easter Beagle, Charlie Brown'
Slightly less known than the Great Pumpkin is Linus's insistence that there is an Easter Beagle who will fill all the Peanuts' baskets with goodies.
Available to buy on Amazon Prime, Google Play, Vudu, YouTube and AppleTV.
'Peppa Pig - The Easter Bunny'
If you can't ever get your kid to watch anything but Peppa Pig, there's good news for you. There's a Peppa Pig Easter special where Peppa and her friends go on an egg hunt at Rebecca Rabbit's house.
Available on YouTube, NickJr.com, Amazon Prime, Google Play and AppleTV.
'Veggie Tales: An Easter Carol'
If you want a movie that centers more on the religious themes of the day, Veggie Tales offers up a special that is almost a sequel of sorts to A Christmas Carol, teaching Ebenezer Nezzer the importance of Easter and its connection to Christmas.
Available to buy on Vudu, Google Play, and AppleTV.
'Veggie Tales: Twas the Night Before Easter'
The title for this second Easter special from the Veggie Tales crew is a spin on the Christmas poem "A Visit from Saint Nicholas," centering on a reporter learning the true meaning of Easter.
Available to buy on AppleTV.
'Guess How Much I Love You: An Enchanting Easter'
Based on the beloved children's book classic, this special has Little Nutbrown Hare trying to convince her friends a magical snow white fawn she rescued was real.
Available on Amazon Prime, YouTube, and Google Play.
'Easter Land'
Bad Clyde casts a spell banishing Benny the Easter Bunny to the Land of the Holiday Misfits, where he meets Santa Claus. Together they work to get Benny back in time for Easter.
Available on Tubi, Amazon Prime, YouTube, Google Play, Vudu, and AppleTV.
'The Easter Bunny Is Comin' to Town'
For some holiday nostalgia, introduce your kids to this 70s Rankin-Bass classic, which is essentially an Easter sequel to Santa Claus is Comin' to Town.
Available to buy on Amazon Prime.
'Dora's Easter Adventure'
This Easter episode of Dora has the adventurer and Boots aiding the Hip-Hop Bunny in retrieving his basket before the big Easter egg hunt.
Available on YouTube, Amazon Prime, Google Play, Vudu, and Apple TV.
'Prince of Egypt'
Easter traditionally happens during Passover week, and while the celebration is observed far more by the Jewish community than Christians, parents who want their kids to know more about the story of Moses leading the Jews out of Egypt and receiving the Ten Commandments will appreciate this Dreamworks movie. Plus it has a killer soundtrack.
Available on Hulu, Amazon Prime, YouTube, Google Play, Vudu, and AppleTV.
