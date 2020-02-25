The Cartoon Character Peppa Pig Is Probably Way Taller Than You Thought

According to Insider, over the summer, rumors began swirling that Peppa Pig is over 7 feet tall even though she's just 6 years old! One Twitter user posted a photo from Google claiming that the popular cartoon character is 7'1," which is as tall as some NBA players!

At this time, the true height of Peppa has not been confirmed or clarified. Another report from Fandom suggests that the pig is only 3'9," which actually makes way more sense in our opinion. That said, her actual height is really unknown.