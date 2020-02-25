We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
The Cartoon Character Peppa Pig Is Probably Way Taller Than You Thought

Peppa Pig has been on TV for over a decade, and if you've heard of the show, you know kids everywhere can't get enough of it. The series follows a little pig named Peppa, her brother George Pig, and their parents Mummy Pig and Daddy Pig. But while watching Peppa Pig, whether you're an adult or child, it's difficult not to wonder how tall the character is, so we did a little investigating. Scroll down for everything we learned about Peppa Pig's height!

How tall is Peppa Pig?

According to Insider, over the summer, rumors began swirling that Peppa Pig is over 7 feet tall even though she's just 6 years old! One Twitter user posted a photo from Google claiming that the popular cartoon character is 7'1," which is as tall as some NBA players! 

At this time, the true height of Peppa has not been confirmed or clarified. Another report from Fandom suggests that the pig is only 3'9," which actually makes way more sense in our opinion. That said, her actual height is really unknown.