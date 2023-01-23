Season 2 of 'Velma,' the Third-Worst Series Ever, Is Reportedly in the Works

Although it may seem like Velma could never see another day, viewers are already wondering if there will be a second season of the animated HBO Max series. Its trailer invited bundles of excitement, but when it premiered, the reaction wasn't only tepid, but largely negative from all people. Now the third-worst series ever on IMDb with 1.3 stars, Velma has made the list of many people’s worst television shows of the year.

Article continues below advertisement

Even still, people are wondering if there will be a Season 2. Why do they care? Well, it seems like so many people are “hate watching” Velma that they could even be excited about the show’s future. Is it possible to “hate watch” something so much that we actually start to enjoy it? Here’s everything we know about a potential Season 2.

Source: HBO Max

Article continues below advertisement

HBO Max’s ‘Velma’ Season 2 is reportedly in the works, although it hasn’t been officially renewed.

Ahead of Velma’s pilot release, there was plenty of buzz about what an amazing show people expected it to be. However, its trailer didn’t quite match up to its response when the series is actually a crude, adult-themed, and gory take on the characters from Scooby-Doo. But based on the trailer’s reception, it makes sense that HBO Max expected to take the story further.

However, once it became clear that no one likes Velma — trust us, we tried to find at least one positive review — HBO Max is under pressure to cancel the series. On the other hand, if it's getting viewers thanks to the buzz and the hate watching, that's also an incentive to renew Velma. Plus, it's an origin story after all, and unless we finally learn how the Mystery Gang actually came together, then there’s a lot more of the story to tell.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: HBO Max

Not only that, but it's rumored that HBO Max has already renewed Velma, and is just keeping this under wraps until the series gets more positive reviews, if it ever does. For those who do enjoy it, we don’t mind if the hate watchers keep watching, since it will keep Velma on the air. And while audiences have given Velma a 6 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, it’s actually at 50 percent from critics, so it’s also possible that review bombing Velma has simply taken over.

Article continues below advertisement

I get that the Velma show is bad, but y'all are getting too worked up about a cartoon. Go touch some grass before you hate-watch it into a season 2 — Jake Wittich (@JakeWittich) January 19, 2023