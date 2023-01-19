Distractify
Minday Kaling, 'Velma'
Ruh-Roh... More Episodes of 'Velma' Are on the Way

Jamie Lerner - Author
By

Jan. 19 2023, Published 12:52 p.m. ET

Now that it’s a handful of episodes in, some of us are slowly becoming infatuated with HBO Max’s Scooby-Doo redesign, Velma. The series premiered to almost all-negative reviews. Even still, for some of us, there could be something charming and daring about Velma. So we’re eager to know what Velma’s release schedule is.

Unlike many HBO original series, Velma doesn’t have a set date and time to air. Because Velma is an HBO Max series, it has its own unique release schedule, similar to that of shows like Our Flag Means Death and Minx. So, how many total episodes of Velma will there be and what is the series’ release schedule?

The HBO Max release schedule for ‘Velma’ is two episodes every Thursday.

Velma first premiered on Thursday, Jan. 12 on HBO Max to not only a tepid reception, but an angry reception. Between far-right conservatives upset at Velma’s new diverse take and critics’ unimpressed perceptions, it seemed like no one would give Velma a shot beyond its first two episodes. However, some with other opinions (as well as skepticism regarding possible “review bombing”) are excited to see how Velma’s origin story unfolds.

Mindy Kaling and Constance Wu, 'Velma'
Source: HBO Max

Starring Mindy Kaling as the voice of a southeast Asian, and potentially queer, version of Velma, the HBO Max series fulfills many of our Scooby-Doo fan-fiction fantasies (while making a classic story more diverse). It does have a *strange* and dark sense of humor, and its origin story of how the Mystery Gang came together will be told over the course of five weeks until Feb. 9.

There will be 10 total episodes of ‘Velma’ in Season 1.

Season 1 of Velma includes 10 total episodes, with two released weekly. Hopefully, by the series finale on Feb. 9, people will have decided to get on board or get over their hatred. If people continue to “hate watch” Velma, it could easily be renewed for a second season.

Glenn Howerton as Fred in 'Velma'
Source: HBO Max

Throughout the next six episodes, we’ll get to see how Velma’s story unfolds, and how her arc moves her from a bitter “dork” to a good friend to Daphne (Constance Wu), Norville “Shaggy” Rogers (Sam Richardson), and even Fred (Glenn Howerton).

New episodes of Velma drop every Thursday on HBO Max.

