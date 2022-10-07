The Internet Is Puzzled Over 'Scooby-Doo' Character Shaggy's Real Name

Sometimes characters with long histories in pop culture have characteristics that aren't always translated into modern iterations. In the case of Shaggy Rogers — one of the members of Mystery Inc. and a main character in the beloved Hanna-Barbera cartoon Scooby-Doo — fans were recently surprised when the character reverted to his real name.

HBO Max's Velma depicts Shaggy by his real name, but what is it? And how long has he had a formal name?