Sam Richardson Plays a Stressed AF Escape Room Designer on 'The Afterparty'

Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for the first four episodes of The Afterparty.

From the acclaimed producers behind Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse comes the next big streaming series that is sure to become everyone's latest obsession.

The Afterparty is an eight-episode genre-bending journey that caps off with a murder during a high school reunion afterparty. Each installment features a different character's perspective of how the night went down, so you can guess how drastically dissimilar each retelling is.