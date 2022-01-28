Apple TV Plus's 'The Afterparty' Is Already Leaving Plenty of Intriguing Breadcrumbs

Apple TV Plus's 'The Afterparty' Is Already Leaving Plenty of Intriguing BreadcrumbsBy Joseph Allen
Jan. 28 2022, Published 11:49 a.m. ET
It may not seem like an obvious choice for great TV, but since it debuted, Apple TV Plus has proven that it can be a great home for interesting shows. The latest show to premiere on Apple, The Afterparty, already has some viewers intrigued. The series dropped its first three episodes on Jan. 28, and many now want to know how many episodes the show will run in total.
How many total episodes will 'The Afterparty' have?
The Afterparty takes place at a high school reunion afterparty, and each episode offers a different perspective on the murder that is the series' central hook. The cast includes Tiffany Haddish, Sam Richardson, Ben Schwartz, Dave Franco, and Ilana Schwarz, and the first three episodes debuted on Apple TV Plus on Jan. 28. The show will run eight episodes in total, with each episode being directed by Chris Miller, one half of the duo that directed The Lego Movie and 21 Jump Street.
Reviews for the series have been generally positive, with some noting that the show is not quite as uproariously hilarious as you might expect given the creative talent behind it. Ultimately, though, the combination of a murder mystery and a great cast has most viewers hooked, and eager to learn who the killer is, and why they committed the murder.
What is 'The Afterparty's' release schedule?
Although Apple dropped the first three episodes at the same time, the rest of the series will air weekly, with the next episode debuting on Feb. 4, and the final episode premiering a month later, on March 4. The final episode, which is titled "WhoDannert?" is likely to provide some answers as to who is behind the murder at the heart of the series. Until then, though, fans of the series may have to be content with speculation.
Through its first three episodes, the genius of the show is how it plays with memory. Each of the show's characters remember the events of that night differently, even though most of them are likely innocent of the crime itself. As a result, both Tiffany Haddish's detective and viewers are forced to piece together what happened from a combination of actual facts and false memories.
'The Afterparty' is just the latest strong series from Apple.
It may seem like a somewhat unlikely home for great TV, but Apple TV Plus has turned out to be just that. The Afterparty is just one of many strong series from the streamer, which also includes things like For All Mankind, Ted Lasso, The Morning Show, and Dickinson. Apple's primary business has little to do with streaming, so it seems like they aren't all that concerned about the performance of their shows.
Of course, it's possible that that will change at some point. For now, though, they seem content to let a wide array of different kinds of creators run with their ideas, and make almost whatever they want with pretty little interference. Not all of it is great, but much of it is pretty good.