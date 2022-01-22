How Did ‘Servant’ Season 2 End? Get Up to Speed Before Season 3

In a private moment, though, Leanne talks to the now-dead Josephine, predicting a war to come. “I don’t know why I keep doing bad things,” she says. “I scare myself sometimes. I can feel the dark thing in me getting bigger. But I’m tired of everyone telling me what’s wrong with me. Maybe there’s nothing wrong. Maybe this is who I am. I know how this works. I know they’re coming for me. But don’t worry. I’ll be ready. I know killing you started a war.”