The Season 3 Finale of 'Dickinson' Is Upon Us — Is the Show Ready to Go for Good?

Like each season before, Season 3 of Dickinson has 10 episodes. Yes, we want more episodes and more seasons, but that's sadly not going to happen. The good news is that Alena has an overall deal with Apple, which means more incredible content will be coming our way. She did say she would make one change about her next project: "I am excited to drop the period aspect, actually," she revealed to Harper's Bazaar. "I want to bring to life people of here and now, something I’ve always done in my plays."