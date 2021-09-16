Amanda Gorman Used Poetry and Songs Like "Aaron Burr, Sir" to Treat a Speech Impediment

Poetry was the tool Amanda Gorman relied on to overcome a speech impediment. The 23-year-old Harvard University graduate was diagnosed with an auditory processing disorder while in kindergarten.

It continued to cause problems well into her young adult life, as she was unable to pronounce "R" sounds up until 2 or 3 years ago. But she wasn't going to let it get in her way. As she told CNN, she relied on songs like "Aaron Burr, Sir" and poetry performances to improve.