Was Emily Dickinson Gay? Honestly We 'Hope' So

Beyond being caught in a love triangle between the two Dickinsons, Susan Gilbert was a fully formed human in her own right. She ended up in Amherst, Mass. after graduating from Utica Female Academy, which was one of the few educational institutions available to women. When she met both Emily and Austin, she was dressed in black because her sister had just died in childbirth.

Susan was also a poet. While the opening lines of I'm waiting but she comes not back could be about anyone, the 40 year relationship between Emily and Susan creates quite the argument for Emily being the muse here. Susan wrote, "I'm waiting but she comes not back. I fondly call thro all the fragrant days. I wonder much the loss of her sweet courtesy. Such strange forsaking of her gracious ways."

The Emily Dickinson Museum describes Susan as a, "vivacious, intelligent, and cultivated woman, a great reader, a sparkling conversationalist, and a book collector of wide-ranging interests." You can see why Emily fell in love with her, and why finally seeing a fictionalized version of their relationship in Dickinson, is so important. The time for hope is finally over.

