Zoë Chao Plays a Woman with Circadian Rhythm Disorder in 'Modern Love'

The second season of the Prime Video anthology series Modern Love, which is based on The New York Times column and podcast of the same name, is taking viewers on a roller coaster of emotions. From the laugh-out-loud moments, to the scenes that will metaphorically rip your heart out, to the frustrating unresolved endings, the show has something for anyone and everyone who yearns for connection.

Those who love a good star-crossed lovers story may want to start their Season 2 viewing party with the second episode, "The Night Girl Finds a Day Boy."