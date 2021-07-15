'Modern' Love Is Coming Back to Fill Our Hearts Once Again — Watch the Trailer Here

Anthology series Modern Love comes back to Amazon Prime on August 13, 2021, and the streaming platform has (at last) dropped the trailer for the second season. The show is based on the beloved New York Times column of the same name, and it explores love — from scintillating first smooches to rekindled romances and friends forever kinships.

The second season of Modern Love will trace eight different stories, chronicling what life and love are really made of — from the glorious to the gritty.

Can separated couples find their way back to one another? What do best friends do when romantic inklings begin to surface? What does it take to find true love in a bustling city that never sleeps? How do adolescents manage coming of age and falling in love? Season 2 is bound to explore it all.

Like the first season — which boasted an all-star ensemble including Anne Hathaway, Tina Fey , and Andy Garcia — Modern Love's second outing also features a top-notch cast. Kit Harington (Game of Thrones), Lucy Boynton (Bohemian Rhapsody), Anna Paquin (Flack) , Susan Blackwell (Madam Secretary), Sophie Okonedo (Ratched), and more have all signed on to tear our hearts out.

Here's who's working behind the camera on 'Modern Love.'

John Carney (Sing Street, Begin Again) serves as the showrunner, executive producer, and director of the series. Other season two directors include John Crowley (The Goldfinch), Marta Cunningham (Valentine Road), Jesse Peretz (Juliet, Naked), and Andrew Rannells (The Prom) — the latter of whom will direct an episode based on a personal essay he penned for the column, according to Deadline.

Trish Hofmann, Todd Hoffman, and Anthony Bregman also serve as executive producers on Season 2, alongside Caitlin Roper and Choire Sicha. Sean Fogel will serve as a producer with Daniel Jones, editor of the "Modern Love" column, co-producing.