'Flack' Star Anna Paquin and Husband Stephen Moyer Could Reunite On-Screen

True Blood fans might get to see Sookie and Vampire Bill together again after all. Okay, not in the way you think. But Flack star Anna Paquin and real-life husband Stephen Moyer — who played Sookie and Bill, respectively — could show up together on the Amazon Prime series Flack in the future.

It's basically the stuff of True Blood fans' dreams, and it might be the next best thing to seeing them reprise their roles in the former HBO series.