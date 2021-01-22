'Flack' Is Finally Streaming on Amazon Prime After Pop TV Cancellation

Stop the presses! Flack, the comedy-drama that stars Anna Paquin , has found a new home on Amazon Prime Video , introducing a new audience to the world of celebrity PR. With all the melodrama that goes on, celebrity PR never looked more inviting — and dangerous all at the same time. And you thought being a political fixer after Oliva Pope was intense.

The first season of Flack did not do so well when it came to ratings. The six episodes that aired in February and March of 2019 average a .01 rating in the 18- to 49-year-old demographic and only a mere 48,000 viewers on Pop TV. Fans were sad when the network abruptly canceled the show, and Season 2 went on to air only in the U.K.

Flack follows her crazy journey as she attempts to balance her work and private life, which resonates with so many who find themselves constantly torn between the pressures of work and personal life. The show gives viewers a behind the scenes look at what happens in the industry in a comical and dramatic way.

Flack had had a somewhat chaotic journey to the streaming world, so for all the potential new viewers, the British dramedy stars Anna Paquin as Robyn, an American public relations executive living in London who spends her days cleaning up after her selfish celebrity clients. Even though Robyn shines at bailing her snooty clients out of trouble, she struggles to keep per personal life under control.

Will Season 2 of 'Flack' also stream on Amazon Prime?

Season 2 of Flack premiered in April 2020 in the U.K., but as you know, here in the United States, it never saw the light of day. However, now that Amazon has acquired the show, which includes the second season, we American fans will now finally be able to see what Robyn has been up to. It's been two years since Season 1 debuted, so there should be plenty to catch up on in Robyn's crazy world.

Everyone can rest easy because Season 2 will make it to Amazon Prime. In an interview with Collider, Anna Paquin says, "From our first meetings with them, they loved all of the things that were strange and weird and dark and controversial about it. And we now have an entire second season for you to air that is gift wrapped. It’s really exciting that we’re not going to have to keep people waiting too long for that second season because we already have it."

