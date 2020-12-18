Amazon Prime Is Retelling the True Story of El Cid in New Series

Amazon Prime has made some classic and hit original series over the course of their time as a streaming platform. From Man in the High Castle to Fleabag, there is no denying that Netflix and Hulu should be a little worried about the power Amazon Prime has to deliver great content.

Their new original series, The Legend of El Cid , is no different. The Legend of El Cid is a Spanish-language series telling the story of a famous Spanish folk hero, El Cid. The show takes place during Medieval times, and yes, is based on a true story . While there will be some differences, the show definitely takes inspiration from real events from the history of Spain.

The outlet reports, “Yes,The Legend of El Cid is inspired by the true story of Rodrigo Díaz de Vivar, although it remains to be seen exactly how faithful to the history it will be. De Vivar lived from 1043 to 1099 and ultimately became a legend for his military leadership, fighting in numerous important battles throughout Spanish history.”

According to Radio Times , The Legend of El Cid tells the story of Rodrigo Diaz de Vivar, who is also known as El Cid. The series shows how he tries to find a place as the monarchy seeks to control him.

The Moors called him El Cid, which means “the Lord.” After his death, El Cid became Spain's celebrated national hero and the protagonist of the most significant medieval Spanish epic poem , El Cantar de Mio Cid.

El Cid, the main character in the Amazon Prime series, was a real-life figure from Spanish history who is still widely respected to this day. Rodrigo Díaz de Vivar was a military legend who lived from 1043 until 1099, and he was known for leading many battles during his time. He became famous for his service to both Christian and Muslim armies, and he led a conquest of Valencia.

El Cid has been portrayed in Hollywood before the Amazon Prime series.

In the 1960s, Charles Heston played the role of El Cid in an epic film of the same name. Today, Jaime Lorente, most known for his role in the Netflix series, Money Heist, will take the reins when it comes to portraying El Cid. Amazon Studios could not be more excited about the rest of the cast as well.

"We are very happy that the production of 'El Cid' has started with such a powerful cast and we are sure that this epic story will be well received by the members of Prime, not only in Spain but all over the world," Georgia Brown , Director of European Amazon Original Series at Amazon Studios, told Fotogramas.

José Velasco, producer and one of the creators of the series also feels that El Cid will make a true impact on today’s society and transport viewers back to another time and place.

