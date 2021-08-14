The 10 Best Musical References in 'Schmigadoon!'

At last, we hear Keegan-Michael Key break out in song! "You Make Me Want to Sing" is Josh's way of saying how much he loves Melissa after all that they've been through. The somber tones of the song are reminiscent of "I've Grown Accustomed to Her Face" from My Fair Lady, though the story the song tells more closely aligns with "If Ever I Would Leave You" from Camelot.

Schmigadoon! is now streaming on Apple TV Plus.