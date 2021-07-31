How Many Episodes Are Left in 'Schmigadoon!' Before the Season 1 Finale?

The American musical comedy series Schmigadoon! premiered on Apple TV+ on July 16. The show is about Melissa (Cecily Strong) and Josh (Keegan-Michael Key), who discover the magical town of Schmigadoon while on a wilderness trip designed to put some spark back into their relationship. Everyone in this dreamlike town acts as if they’re in a studio musical set in the 1940s.

Eventually, Melissa and Josh find out that they’re stuck in Schmigadoon and can’t leave the mysterious town with a population of 167 until they find true love — which they actually thought they had found already. The show's co-creators Ken Daurio and Cinco Paul (the screenwriters for Despicable Me) came up with the idea 25 years ago.

"I was watching the movie American Werewolf In London," Cinco told said in an interview with NPR 's Scott Simon. "The two guys are backpacking through the countryside. And as I was watching it, I thought, oh, the opening to this is just like the opening of Brigadoon. And I thought, wait; what if two modern guys stumbled on a musical instead of a werewolf?"

"And that's really what sparked it all. But I didn't know what to do with it, so I filed it away for years and years until I was kind of done with animation, ready to try live-action TV. The landscape had changed. It looked really interesting and took a meeting, and they mentioned they were interested in doing a musical at Broadway Video. And I thought, huh, I wonder if maybe its time has come. The time for Schmigadoon! has finally come."

Four episodes of Schmigadoon!' have already dropped on Apple TV+, and fans want to know how many episodes are left before the Season 1 finale. Keep reading to find out the answer.

There are only two more episodes of Schmigadoon!' left before the Season 1 finale.

Since arriving in Schmigadoon! Melissa and Josh have broken up, and from the looks of it, are nowhere near close to mending their relationship. It seems that they've been exploring other options when it comes to finding love. Well, at least Josh has. In the first three episodes, viewers have gotten quite a few glimpses into Melissa and Josh's relationship, and it doesn't paint a pretty picture of Josh.

In a flashback on Episode 3, Josh leaves Melissa on the dance floor at a wedding because he's not willing to put himself out there and be a good sport. At the wedding, it's obvious how disappointed and uncomfortable Melissa is. What's also apparent is how selfish Josh is. That selfishness is also apparent in the town of Schmigadoon. While Melissa is trying to figure out a way out of the town for both of them, he's trying to find love — with anyone — so that he can get out.

Source: APPLE TV PLUS

Not once has Josh thought about his ex-girlfriend. There are only two more episodes left. Will Melissa focus on finding love with another person, or will she love herself enough to demand the respect and life she truly deserves? Will Josh get his act together and be the man that Melissa warrants in her life, and will these two ever be able to leave Schmigadoon? With only two more episodes left, it will be interesting to see how everything unfolds.