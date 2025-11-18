Auli'i Cravalho Explains Why She's Not in The 'Moana' Remake Catherine Laga'aia was cast as the titular character for the highly-anticipated retelling of the musical. By Diego Peralta Published Nov. 18 2025, 11:17 a.m. ET Source: Mega

As Disney continues to turn their animated productions into live-action box office hits, it was only a matter of time before the studio got to work on a new version of Moana. However, the titular adventurer won't be portrayed by Auli'i Cravalho, the actor who voiced the character in the original movie.

Why isn't Auli'i playing Moana in the live-action remake? Here's what we know about the factors Disney took into consideration when casting the role. Even if Auli'i might not be seen as the protagonist, she will remain a part of the project in unexpected ways.

Why isn't Auli'i Cravalho playing Moana in the live-action remake?

There are several reasons why Auli'i isn't returning as Moana in the live-action remake. The first one is that the character is depicted as a teenager. While Auli'i was a teenager when she was cast as the original voice of Moana, she will be 25 years old when the live-action iteration of the story hits the big screen. Auili'i is working for the new Moana movie as an executive producer, meaning that she has plenty to do behind the scenes of the film.

The actor isn't stepping away from the character. More than a year after Disney announced the development of the live-action Moana remake, Auli'i voiced the character once again in Moana 2. The sequel went on to earn more than $1 billion at the global box office (via Box Office Mojo). Auli'i knows how important it would have been for fans to see her as Moana. When the live-action remake was announced, the performer posted a video on her Instagram account, releasing a statement about the project.

In the video, Auli'i sets the record straight about the role: “When I was cast as Moana at 14, it wonderfully changed my life and started my career. In this live-action retelling, I will not be reprising the role. I believe it is absolutely vital that the casting accurately represents the characters and stories we want to tell. [...] I cannot wait to help find the next actress to portray Moana’s courageous spirit, undeniable wit, and emotional strength.”

Who is the new Moana?

The upcoming Moana remake will introduce Catherine Laga'aia as the titular explorer. This will mark the first Hollywood role the actor will tackle, setting her up for a successful career in entertainment, if the film becomes a hit. Dwayne Johnson will return as Maui in the live-action film, after voicing the charismatic demigod in the two animated movies belonging to the franchise. The WWE icon will continue his working relationship with Disney thanks to the project.

Thomas Kail is the director of the remake. The filmmaker previously worked with the studio through the live recording of Hamilton, the Broadway blockbuster created by Lin-Manuel Miranda. The stage has been set for the world to fall in love with Moana once again, a decade after the animated feature established an unforgettable legacy.