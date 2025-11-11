Oscar Isaac Says He'll Only Work With Disney Again if They Don't "Succumb to Fascism" He's never been shy about his political beliefs. By Risa Weber Published Nov. 11 2025, 3:03 p.m. ET Source: MEGA

Actor Oscar Isaac, best known for Ex Machina, Star Wars, Scenes From a Marriage, and now Guillermo del Toro's Frankenstein, hasn't been shy about his political beliefs. In the past, he's spoken up in support of LGBTQ+ rights, and on behalf of immigrants, refugees, and victims of genocide.

He also opposes Trump and his immigration policies. Oscar told Rolling Stone that part of his opposition to Trump comes from his Cuban and Guatemalan heritage. He said, "The problem is it’s less about the guy that’s saying it, and more that he’s being the mouthpiece for a large part of the population. Because that’s me, that’s my family. We’re immigrants." In an interview with GQ, Oscar spoke out against ABC (owned by Disney) and the restriction of free speech.

Oscar Isaac's politics are clear. He said he'd return to 'Star Wars' but only if Disney doesn't "succumb to fascism."

In August 2025, Oscar told Variety he'd be happy to reprise his Star Wars role. But then ABC kicked Jimmy Kimmel off the air after comments Jimmy made about the Republican party and Charlie Kirk's death.

Kimmel's monologue included the lines: "We hit some new lows over the weekend with the MAGA gang trying to characterize this kid who killed Charlie Kirk as anything other than one of them."

The chairman of the FCC went on a podcast following the Kimmel episode and implied that there could be a path for suspension for Kimmel or even repercussions for ABC's broadcast licenses, per NPR. Disney, which owns ABC, responded to the pressure by taking Kimmel off the air. But this, of course, raises concerns about free speech.

Oscar was interviewed just two days after Jimmy Kimmel's show was suspended indefinitely.

When asked whether he'd be open to returning to Star Wars, Oscar said, "Yeah. I mean, I’d be open to it, although right now I’m not so open to working with Disney. But if they can kinda figure it out and, you know, not succumb to fascism, that would be great … if that happens, then yeah, I’d be open to having a conversation about a galaxy far away. Or any number of other things.”

Kimmel later apologized for his comments, saying he didn't mean "to make light of the murder of a young man." He was back on the air four days after Oscar's interview with GQ.

Oscar was previously opposed to working on 'Star Wars' again, but for different reasons.

In a 2020 Deadline panel, he admitted that the Star Wars films are "not really what I set out to do." He said, "What I set out to do was to make handmade movies, and to work with people that inspire me,” adding that he might do another Star Wars film "if I need another house or something."