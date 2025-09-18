‘Camp Rock 3’ Is Coming! Details on its Release Date and Demi Lovato’s Absence The Jonas Brothers confirmed their return as their fictional group, Connect 3. By Elizabeth Randolph Published Sept. 18 2025, 5:28 p.m. ET Source: Disney Channel

This is real, this is me excited for a surprising development in Disney Channel's Camp Rock franchise. Fifteen years after the Demi Lovato and Jonas Brothers-led film aired its sequel in 2010, Disney confirmed in September 2025 that a third installment was in the works.

Camp Rock 3's release on Disney+ and the Disney Channel is sure to give longtime Camp Rock fans the nostalgic feels they deserve. While we are already warming up our voices to sing new songs from our old faves, here's what to know about the movie's actual release date.

When is 'Camp Rock 3's' release date?

At the time of publishing, there hasn't been an official release date for Camp Rock 3. However, according to an Instagram post shared on Disney+, production for the movie was already underway when the third film was announced.

In the video, Nick Jonas, Joe Jonas, and Kevin Jonas shared some behind-the-scenes moments as the memorable song from their fictional group, Connect 3, "Play My Music," played in the background. The video also included the brothers enjoying their time on set, with Nick telling the crowd in one scene, "So good to be back." The "Jealous" crooner shared another video on his Instagram of him celebrating his 33rd birthday on the Camp Rock set for the third time in his life.

"Somehow my third time celebrating my birthday on the set of Camp Rock? 15, 17, and now the best one yet, 33," Nick wrote, adding that having his wife, Priyanka Chopra, on the set made his 33rd birthday especially sweet.

While Disney Channel hasn't shared an official release date, we do know Camp Rock 3 will give a nod to the first film. According to Elle, the movie will follow Shane Gray, who is back with his bandmates to find the next big act when another band drops out of their reunion tour. "As campers vie for the chance to open for their favorite band, tensions rise and friendships are tested, leading to unexpected alliances, revelations, and romances," the synopsis read.

Fans were uncertain about a third Camp Rock film, especially after a 15-year hiatus. However, Joe all but confirmed the continuation of the franchise was happening when he was instructed to read his last Notes app entry out loud during an August 2025 appearance on Hot Ones Versus. "Read Camp Rock 3," Joe read aloud. "Sorry, Disney."

What cast members are returning to 'Camp Rock 3'?

In addition to the JoBros, Camp Rock viewers will see another familiar face in Camp Rock 3. Maria Canals-Barrera, who also starred in Disney Channel's The Wizards of Waverly Place, will reprise her role as Demi's Camp Rock character, Mitchie Torres' mom, Connie. For those who need a refresher on the film's lore, Connie was a cook at Camp Rock, which Mitchie was initially embarrassed to share with her fellow campers.