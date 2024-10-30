Home > Television 'Wizards of Waverly Place': Here's Where All The Cast Members Are Today Jennifer Stone's career has taken perhaps the most drastic shift out of all of her cast mates. These days, she plays a nurse — in real life. By Ivy Griffith Published Oct. 30 2024, 1:43 p.m. ET Source: MEGA

Wizards of Waverly Place has been over and done with for 12 years. But that doesn't mean that the fan base isn't just as invested in their beloved characters. Wizards lovers the world over rejoiced in January when it was announced that the series was getting a reboot.

Article continues below advertisement

The reboot, Wizards Beyond Waverly Place, is being co-produced by Selena Gomez and David Henrie, with both making various appearances in the show. So we know at least what two of the stars have been busy with. But overall, where is the cast now? Here's what the beloved Wizards stars are up to today.

Selena Gomez aka "Alex Russo"

We already mentioned that Selena is co-producing the new series, but that's not all she's been up to. The former Disney star has managed to build an impressive career, recently appearing in the highly acclaimed Only Murders in the Building.

Article continues below advertisement

Selena is also making it big as a music artist and has scored 17 top 40 hits, so far. The 32-year-old has been dealing with health struggles, including a kidney transplant, and recently opened up about being diagnosed with bipolar disorder. Despite all of these challenges, her career continues to be on an upward trajectory.

Article continues below advertisement

David Henrie, aka "Justin Russo"

Despite being a fan favorite with his breakout role in the original Wizards, David Henrie, 35, has kept a relatively low profile through the years. He has appeared in a few smaller films, but one of his biggest roles since was as Ted's son in How I Met Your Mother.

Article continues below advertisement

David is married with three children and seems interested in spending time behind the camera as his involvement in producing the reboot suggests. But David isn't just relegating himself to behind-the-camera work for the reboot, he is also one of the show's stars.

Article continues below advertisement

Jake T. Austin, aka "Max Russo"

Jake T Austin, 29, is one of the youngest cast members from the original Wizards, but that doesn't mean he's been idle in the past decade. Jake's projects since Wizards have included a few voice-acting roles. You might recognize his voice in Rio (2011), Rio 2 (2014), and The Emoji Movie (2017).

Article continues below advertisement

His career is focused on modeling these days, and on contributing to charitable groups like the Make-A-Wish Foundation and the Boys & Girls Club of America. In 2016, Jake had a brief run on Dancing With the Stars.

Article continues below advertisement

Jennifer Stone, aka "Harper Finkle"

Jennifer Stone's career has taken perhaps the most drastic shift out of all of her cast mates. These days, she plays a nurse — in real life. The 31-year-old is still in the acting world and has taken some time to direct. But Jennifer's passions lie in another direction: nursing.

Article continues below advertisement

Jennifer works as an ER nurse, and advocates for people with diabetes after she was herself diagnosed. These days, she co-hosts the Wizards of Waverly Pod Podcast with former co-star David DeLuise.

Article continues below advertisement

Maria Canals-Barrera, aka "Theresa Russo

The Waverly Place mom, Maria Canals-Barrera doesn't look terribly different from when she started in the series. These days, she's still acting. She has appeared in The Big Bang Theory, Fuller House, and Last Man Standing. The 58-year-old actor married David Barrera in 1999, and they have two children together.

Article continues below advertisement

David DeLuise, aka "Jerry Russo"

These days, David DeLuise is living life as boisterously as his famous father, Dom DeLuise. The 52-year-old owns a cafe in Pine Mountain Club, Calif., called the Big Foot Cafe. He's also a loving father to his two children.

Article continues below advertisement

Aside from co-hosting the podcast with Jennifer, David's time in Hollywood has also not been idle. He has appeared in The Mentalist, Grey’s Anatomy, Hawaii Five-0, NCIS, Shameless, 9-1-1, and more.

Article continues below advertisement