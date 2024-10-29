'Vanderpump Rules' Fans Uncover Ariana Madix's Boyfriend Dan's Exciting New Career Move

Since splitting from her Vanderpump Rules co-star Tom Sandoval in 2023, reality star Ariana Madix has been dating New York City fitness coach Daniel Wai. The couple met at a mutual friend's wedding in Mexico and are navigating a long-distance relationship, with Ariana based in Los Angeles and Daniel in New York City.

The lovebirds often share glimpses of their romance on social media and cheer each other on in their careers. That said, it's clear that Ariana will support her boyfriend as he takes on what appears to be his latest venture: opening a new bar in New York City!

It looks like Ariana Madix's boyfriend Dan is opening a new bar in New York City!

On Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2024, a diehard Vanderpump Rules fan shared some exciting news in the show's subreddit, hinting that Dan might be opening a new bar in New York City. The Reddit user included two screenshots from the Instagram account @littlemorenyc, which both Ariana and Dan follow.

The account features a single post: A black-and-white photo of a cocktail, accompanied by the caption, "Coming soon." Only two people are tagged in the cryptic post, one of whom is Ariana's boyfriend, Dan.

The bio of the Instagram account reveals the bar's location and includes a link to its official website. While the site is seemingly still in the works, it does allow for reservations. Any and all interested fans can simply click on "Event Reservations" at the bottom of the page and fill out their details to secure a spot.