What Is Frankie Jonas Doing Now? Inside What the Youngest Jonas Brother Has Been up To In addition to Disney's 'Jonas,' Frankie has has appeared in 'Camp Rock 2: The Final Jam' and the E! reality series 'Married to Jonas.' By Danielle Jennings Published Aug. 12 2025, 10:02 a.m. ET

There are plenty of celebrities who achieve international superstardom, and as the public gets to know them, they discover that they have other family members in search of fame. Such is the case with Frankie Jonas, the youngest Jonas brother, who is not part of his famous brothers' platinum-selling group. So, now that he's all grown up, what is Frankie doing now? Let’s find out.

Breaking into the industry via his older brothers’ Disney channel series Jonas, Frankie Jonas also appeared in Camp Rock 2: The Final Jam and the E! reality series Married to Jonas.

What is Frankie Jonas doing now?

In July 2022, Frankie began hosting the reality competition series Claim to Fame on ABC alongside brother Kevin Jonas. The following year, he officially made his foray into music with the release of his debut single “Cocaine” in February 2023, according to PEOPLE. He followed that up with the release of his first EP, "Sewer Rat," which included "Cocaine" as well as three other singles, including “Hoboken.” Frankie also has a large following on TikTok, with 2 million followers as of August 2025.

Frankie has been open about labels put on him by the media.

In an April 2021 interview with Bustle, Frankie revealed how hurtful the nickname “Bonus Jonas” was to him growing up and how the public perception of him warped his self-esteem.

“I always hated that nickname,” he told the outlet. “A lot of my problem with being in the public eye was that I was seen as this commodified vision of myself. I was this joke, and my entire identity to people was ‘adjacent,’ which really affected myself and the way that I thought about the world and the way I felt about myself.”

“It was all pretty awful things for a 12-year-old to read,” Frankie shared of getting on social media and searching his name. “A lot of it was like, ‘If you ever feel forgotten, remember this guy.’ Or, ‘Frankie Jonas is a talentless sack of s--t.’”

“It became a form of self-harm to look at these things,” he continued. “Then it became essentially an OCD, like a tic. I couldn’t stop. I checked it every day, and I had to, to feel OK in a way. It really became a serious issue for me. A lot of that perpetuated the idea that I was just this meme."

He has also been open about his struggles with substance abuse and recovery.

In 2021, Frankie openly shared his issues with substance abuse and how he was able to recover. “From a very young age, I struggled with drinking and drugging as an escape because I hated life, and I didn't want to be here," he revealed in a TikTok video, per PEOPLE. "I eventually, after many years of trying to kill myself accidentally, came to a point where I was going to do it for real."

