There Has Been a Major Uptick in Disney Plus Cancelations — Here's Why People Are Unhappy "I'm canceling my @DisneyPlus subscription 'indefinitely.'" By Jennifer Tisdale Published Sept. 18 2025, 1:25 p.m. ET

In August 2025, Variety reported that Disney was going to stop sharing subscriber numbers for Disney Plus, Hulu, and ESPN+. Disney CEO Bob Iger and CFO Hugh Johnston wrote in a quarterly earnings commentary that, "We are focused on managing our businesses to deliver growth in a sustained way, and to align our financial reporting with how we operate." Essentially, they felt sharing subscription numbers no longer made sense for the current media landscape.

The following month, people began posting on social media that they were canceling their Disney Plus subscriptions. They were also getting rid of Hulu. Disney might not be sharing its subscriber numbers, but individuals wanted to let the hugely profitable corporation know they weren't happy. What is making people ditch Disney and Hulu? It has something to do with Jimmy Kimmel. Keep reading for more information.



Why are people canceling Disney Plus and Hulu?

Following the suspension of Jimmy Kimmel Live!, a call to boycott Disney began trending on X (formerly Twitter). Jimmy Kimmel's late night show is broadcast on ABC, which is owned by Disney. It is available to stream on both Disney Plus and Hulu. Individuals who are angry about the cancelation have decided to hit Disney where it hurts, their wallet.

Actor Misha Collins, best known for his role as the angel Castiel on the CW show Supernatural, has over two million followers on X. He shared a screenshot of Disney's decision to pull Jimmy Kimmel's show following comments the late night host made about Charlie Kirk. "I’m canceling my @DisneyPlus subscription 'indefinitely,'" he wrote. The actor put indefinitely in quotes in order to reference the length of time ABC is keeping Jimmy Kimmel Live! off air.

It's not enough to cancel a few streamers. At least one X user has reminded Disney that they have spent tens of thousands of dollars on various brands associated with the corporation. "We are huge Marvel fans," wrote @b05crypto in a post to X. "We go to Walt Disney World repeatedly, were immediate subscribers to Disney Plus, and watch football on ESPN," he said. "And we are done." He then urged Iger to "get his head out of his a--," while sharing a screenshot confirming he canceled Disney Plus.

My @DisneyPlus subscription is done and so is @hulu 😌 I have also cancelled my plans to visit @Disneyland next month. If @Disney and @ABCNetwork are going to give in to a fascist regime, then I will no longer support their network, movies, and products. pic.twitter.com/YPkQiaBbpb — Playmobil (Adjunct) Professor (@playmoadjprof) September 18, 2025

Here's how to cancel your Disney Plus account.

