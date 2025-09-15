Hannah Einbinder Has Been Outspoken About Her Political Views for Years The actor spoke about ICE and Palestine in her Emmys acceptance speech. By Joseph Allen Published Sept. 15 2025, 9:55 a.m. ET Source: Mega

Although she is far from an industry veteran at this point, Hannah Einbinder's 2025 Emmy win is a reminder of how much the success the comedian has found in recent years. The actor, who is best known for her co-starring role on Hacks, was a standup comedian before transitioning into acting.

Following her Emmy win and the speech that followed, which ended on a pretty political note, many wanted to know more about what Hannah's politics are more generally. Here's what we know she's said in the past.

What are Hannah Einbinder's politics?

Although Hannah has not made her political views clear on every issue, it seems fair to surmise that she is a fairly left-leaning person. She is best known in political circles for speaking out against both the current Israeli government and the project of Zionism more generally. Zionism is the belief that the Jewish people should create their own state, and it manifested in the creation of Israel more than 70 years ago.

"It is a settler colonial political project predicated upon the colonization of the land of Palestine to create a Jewish majority," Hannah wrote of Zionism on her Instagram Stories. "This genocide we are watching unfold is NECESSARY for Zionism to thrive." "No matter who the settler class is, I would be against them," she added. It's clear, then, that Hannah, who is Jewish, strongly opposes the project of Zionism and Israel more generally.

While we don't know Hannah's positions on every political issue, this position would tend to align with a pretty left-wing ideology more generally. Her Emmy speech also suggested that she is opposed to President Trump's current deployment of ICE across the country, and that she is a fan of the Philadelphia Eagles, which is not necessarily a political opinion.

What did Hannah Einbinder say in her 2025 Emmys speech?

The reason so many people are wondering about Hannah's politics is because, during her acceptance speech for best supporting actress at the Emmys, she closed with some pretty openly political statements. "Finally, go birds, f--k ICE, and free Palestine. Thank you," she concluded the speech by saying. This comes after she signed a pledge along with 1,200 others in Hollywood to boycott Israeli film production.

“I thought it was important to talk about Palestine,” she explained, per Deadline, "because it’s an issue that’s very dear to my heart. I have friends in Gaza who are working as frontline workers, as doctors right now in the north of Gaza, to provide care for pregnant women and for school children to create schools in the refugee camps. And it’s an issue that’s really close to my heart for many reasons.”