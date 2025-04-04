Who Is Hannah Einbinder Dating? Inside Her Relationship History Hannah, who is openly bisexual, was last publicly dating fellow comedian Alex Edelman. By Danielle Jennings Published April 4 2025, 10:57 a.m. ET Source: Mega

Starring in one of the popular and award-winning shows on television brings with it a heightened level of scrutiny, as fans want to know as much as they can about you, especially the juicy details of your personal life. The romantic history of Hacks star Hannah Einbinder is a perfect example.

Article continues below advertisement

In her debut television role, Hannah stars alongside legendary Emmy-winning actor Jean Smart in the Max comedy series that follows the lives of a Las Vegas stand-up comedian and a young comedy writer who comes on board to help her out.

Source: Mega

Article continues below advertisement

Who is Hannah Einbinder dating?

Hannah, who is openly bisexual, was last publicly dating fellow comedian Alex Edelman. The exact date of the start of their relationship is unclear, however, the couple made their red carpet debut at the 2021 Emmy Awards, according to The U.S. Sun.

Reports of the couple ending their relationship began surfacing in 2023, and in March of 2025, Alex was in the middle of rumors that he was dating actor Jessica Alba just months after she ended her 20-year marriage. However, those claims were shut down, according to E! News. It’s unclear who Hannah is currently dating, as she keeps her personal life relatively low-key.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Mega

Hannah has spoken about her experience playing a queer character on 'Hacks.'

In a June 2022 interview with Variety, Hannah explained how her character on Hacks was a blessing as an out queer person. “I was lucky to start on a show where my character is queer and I’m working with artists and women and people who are embracing that,” she told the outlet. “She was always queer. It was in the character breakdown, which I was so relieved to see, because it was the first bi woman I had ever had an audition for.”

Article continues below advertisement

“So I’ve been really lucky. I’ve also talked about it in my stand-up since the beginning. With stand-up, there’s no censor. My managers are really awesome, two really nice guys. They’ve always been really loving and encouraging. I’ve had a really charmed and privileged experience,” Hannah added.

Source: Mega

Article continues below advertisement

“I also come from a really progressive, liberal, Jewish, queer family. I have two trans siblings, my grandmother was an out lesbian in the sixties. That’s my world,” she said. Additionally, in a Los Angeles magazine cover story in 2022, Hannah shared her outlook on Pride. “Queerness is so fluid to me, and I almost associate Pride with a level of comfort in fluidity — because my identity is not a binary identity, as a bisexual person,” she told the outlet.

Source: Mega