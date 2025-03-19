Who Is Jess Hilarious Dating? Inside Her Relationship with Boyfriend Chris Jess Hilarious has been in the entertainment world for years, specifically making a name for herself online. By Danielle Jennings Published March 19 2025, 11:53 a.m. ET Source: Mega

Keeping up with the relationships of celebrities and influencers can be a never-ending task for fans, as their favorites are often linked to new loves. Internet personality, comedian, and newest member of The Breakfast Club Jessica Moore (better known as Jess Hilarious), knows what it’s like to have people dissect her relationships and who she’s dating.

Jess has been in the entertainment world for years, specifically making a name for herself online. That exposure led her to stand-up comedy, acting and her highest profile job to date, the third co-host of the popular morning radio show The Breakfast Club.

Who is Jess Hilarious dating?

In February 2024, Jess revealed that she was expecting her second child, and her first with boyfriend Chris, who called into the radio show to comment on the news and wish her a happy birthday, The Shade Room reported at the time. “Hey baby, it’s your man. I wanted to call and say Happy Birthday, I know this is a special day for you … Can’t wait to see you,” Chris said per the outlet.

”I’m so proud of you … Love that you’re standing divine all the time, and you just such an amazing woman. I can’t wait to see you later, and then I’m so excited for our little bundle of joy as well, baby,” he added.

Although not much is known about Chris outside of his relationship with Jess, the couple were initially linked together beginning in early 2023.

Is Jess Hilarious engaged to Chris?

Rumors began to swirl in February that Jess and Chris went from dating and being parents, to being engaged. However, there was no official confirmation from either of them to announce that they are set to be married. Eagle-eyed fans have noticed that Jess has worn a large diamond ring on her ring finger in photos with Chris, so perhaps have solidified their commitment, but are decidedly keeping things under wraps for now.

Jess and Chris welcomed their first child in 2024.

Last December, after initially revealing the news earlier in the year, the couple officially welcomed their first child together, daughter Marley Sky. Jess is already a mom to her 13-year-old son Ashton, whom she shares with ex-boyfriend Gerome, who is also an internet personality.

The couple ended their relationship shortly after their son was born, but have managed a healthy co-parenting relationship, which is documented on their YouTube series Co-Parenting Therapy. The parenting series was created back in 2022, and gives viewers an inside look into how the exes co-parent their son while facing the current issues facing new parents.