The Filming Location for 'Camp Rock 3' Shares a Connection With the First Movie The Jonas Brothers will return in the upcoming enchanting musical adventure for the entire family. By Diego Peralta Updated Sept. 18 2025, 1:04 p.m. ET Source: Instagram/ @ddlovato

Disney is always looking for new ways in which families can engage with their stories. The conglomerate's network used to dominate the television market decades ago, with children of all ages tuning in to the popular movies produced by the company. As the entertainment market grows, Disney has to be careful with the stories it sends to production. While original movies can become a success, nostalgic sequels will always attract an established fan base.

Fans have waited for Camp Rock 3 to be made for decades. The second installment in the franchise premiered in 2010. Fifteen years later, Disney is moving ahead with the production of yet another sequel. Where is Camp Rock 3 being filmed? Here's what we know about the production of the third movie, as well as how it connects to the first Camp Rock film.

Where is 'Camp Rock 3' filming?

According to the Vancouver Sun, Camp Rock 3 is filming in Metro Vancouver. The production team was spotted bringing equipment to the south coast, where Disney will turn the next installment of the franchise into a reality. The studio made a statement when they revealed the logo for the film, as well as the actors who will be starring in Camp Rock 3. The Jonas Brothers are back in the franchise, fifteen years after their characters were seen on the screen for the last time.

Other cast members who will be seen in Camp Rock 3 include Liamani Segura, Malachi Barton, and Lumi Pollack, Deadline reports. Maria Canals-Barrera, known to Disney fans for her unforgettable role in The Wizards of Waverly Place, will return as Connie in the next installment of Camp Rock. Liamani and Malachi previously worked with the company in titles such as Descendants: Wicked Wonderland and Zombies 4: Dawn of the Vampires.

'Camp Rock 3' returns to Canada.

The fact that cameras are rolling for Camp Rock 3 in Vancouver is special because the first Camp Rock movie was filmed in Ontario. Returning to Canada could feel like coming back home for the cast members who will be reprising their roles fifteen years later. Shane (Joe Jonas), Nate (Nick Jonas), and Jason Gray (Kevin Jonas) are set to be involved in a story about Connect 3 looking for a new opening act. The group's solution to the problem is returning to Camp Rock for help.

One of the biggest questions that remains for Camp Rock 3 is whether or not Demi Lovato will return as Mitchie Torres, the protagonist of the first two stories. The Vancouver Sun lists Demi as an executive producer for the project, but the report didn't mention if she would be appearing on the screen. The stage is set for Connect 3 to reunite in yet another wholesome story about how Camp Rock helps young people find their place in the world.