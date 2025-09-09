‘Hamilton’ “Satisfied” Fans With a Theatrical Release, but How Long Will It Be There? The Broadway hit went to the cinema to celebrate its tenth anniversary. By Elizabeth Randolph Updated Sept. 9 2025, 4:49 p.m. ET Source: Disney

Broadway musicals come and go all the time, and not every show can match Hamilton's historic and monumental journey. In 2015, Lin-Manuel Miranda's brand-new musical telling the story of our Founding Fathers, featuring a multiracial cast and an homage to hip-hop and R&B classics, changed musical theatre forever.

Since its debut, Hamilton won 11 Tony Awards and gained global recognition when Walt Disney Studios chose to air a filmed version of it on Disney+ in July 2020. Then, in honor of the Broadway phenom's 10th anniversary, affectionately named "HamilTen," the studio released the film version in theatres on Sept. 5, 2025. But, how long will Hamilton stay at the cinema? Here's what we know.

How long will 'Hamilton' be in theaters in 2025?

The theatrical release of Hamilton launched in the movie theaters in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. As of this writing, it's unclear how long the film will "Blow Us All Away" on the big screen, though we know we'll be far from "Satisfied" when it does. However, according to USA Today, the release coincides with Leslie Odom Jr.'s return to Hamilton on Broadway as Aaron Burr. Leslie originated the role in 2015, and its 2016 Broadway run, and will play Burr from Sept. 9 until Nov. 26, 2025.

Although the official run of Hamilton in movie theaters hasn't been announced, many moviegoers are aware that some films tend to stay in theaters longer than others. According to The Wikes Beacon, a new movie's window at the movies can last between several weeks to several months, usually 40 to 50 days. Due to Hamilton's release being connected to its anniversary year, it's also likely it won't remain in theaters past 2026, which would be the year of its 11th anniversary.

Is the 'Hamilton' theatrical movie a sing-along?

Whether you discovered Hamilton on Broadway, on Disney+, or with its Tony-winning soundtrack, or all three, rediscovering it 10 years after its release has been a treat, and seeing it with a bucket of popcorn (or a meal you brought from home) will be an extra special treat. Unfortunately, the musical won't be available for viewers to sing-along to, at least not officially. To celebrate the film's Sept. 5 release, Lin surprised fans at a sing-along, though fans have said it hasn't been advertised as such.

The theatrical version of Hamilton also took a page from the Emmy-winning Disney+ version with the inclusion of “Reuniting the Revolution,” a special prologue to the film featuring new interviews with the original cast and creators as they reflect on the impact the show has had on their lives.