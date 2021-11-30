A New TikTok Suggests That Anthony Ramos May Be Cheating on Jasmine Cephas Jones

A New TikTok Suggests That Anthony Ramos May Be Cheating on Jasmine Cephas JonesBy Joseph Allen
Nov. 30 2021, Published 9:43 a.m. ET
He hasn't been a household name for long, but thanks in part to his starring role in In the Heights, Anthony Ramos has become a much more widely recognized actor in recent months. Now, thanks to a viral TikTok video, Anthony is now being accused of cheating on his fiancée and former Hamilton co-star Jasmine Cephas Jones.
A viral TikTok video suggests that Anthony may be cheating.
In a video posted on Nov. 29 to TikTok that has since been made private, a creator with the name Dear Jane claims that she was working at a strip club in LA when a Latino actor arrived at the club with a woman. The user further claimed that the couple was "tipping the dancers and was all over each other."
She also said that she recognized him, and after doing some googling afterwards, realized that he was engaged to another woman.
The user didn't refer to Anthony by name, but she did hold up an article in People about the actor in which he talks about his fiancée. The TikTok user also made it clear that Anthony was not at the club with Jasmine, saying that he was there with a "white girl."
Near the end of her TikTok, the user also shared a short clip of the couple. The man in the clip is wearing a hat, and so his face is not clearly visible.
Because the person's face was covered, it's impossible to say for sure whether the man in the clip really is Anthony. Although there isn't any definitive proof that the actor cheated, plenty of internet users were ready to jump to conclusions anyway.
There were others who suggested that, although the video did seem damning, the woman in the clip also looked like his fiancée.
Who is Anthony Ramos's partner, Jasmine Cephas Jones?
Anthony has been engaged to Jasmine since 2018, and the two first met after Jasmine joined the original cast of Hamilton in 2014. Anthony played Jon Laurens and Hamilton's son Philip in the show, while Jasmine played Peggy Schuyler and Maria Reynolds. In discussing their relationship with People, Anthony said that being together through the whirlwind of Hamilton has only made their relationship stronger.
"She's a rock, man. She's a pillar," Anthony said in June of 2021. "What's amazing is that she's doing it on her own, too. She's having her own moment."
Jasmine is currently starring in the series Blindspotting, and Anthony said it was amazing for them to be succeeding together.
"That's what you hope for in a partner," he explained. "I think that's a blessing. I'm truly just eternally grateful for her, man. I get excited when I think about it."
The two have yet to be married, but the relationship between them has seemed strong. Neither has appeared on the other's social media much in recent months, which has led to some speculation that the two have broken up and are waiting to announce it to the public. This new video suggests that Anthony may be cheating, but there has been no solid confirmation yet.