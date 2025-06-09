Was Anthony Ramos in the ‘Hamilton’ Reunion at the 2025 Tony Awards? In 2015, ‘Hamilton’ instantly became a massive success on Broadway and launched several of its stars into the Hollywood mainstream. By Danielle Jennings Updated June 9 2025, 11:29 a.m. ET Source: Mega

For Broadway fans, the news that the award-winning and record-breaking musical Hamilton would have a special 10th anniversary segment at the 2025 Tony Awards sent them into overdrive. However, once the moment arrived and the stars of the show were on stage performing, many at home were questioning if one of the biggest stars was there at all — which happened to be Anthony Ramos.

Article continues below advertisement

In 2015, Hamilton instantly became a massive success on Broadway and launched several of its stars into the Hollywood mainstream, including Anthony, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Leslie Odom Jr. and Ariana DeBose.

Source: Mega

Article continues below advertisement

Was Anthony Ramos in the ‘Hamilton’ reunion at the 2025 Tony Awards?

Despite some fans online saying that he wasn’t included in the 10th anniversary musical medley on stage with the rest of the cast, Anthony was indeed there. Not only was he in attendance at the show and walked the red carpet, he also performed with everyone else.

Anthony, who played the roles of Philip Hamilton and John Laurens, is an essential character in the musical, so it’s not surprising that fans were alarmed when he wasn’t immediately visible on stage and did not have a solo moment to shine. Per The Independent, Anthony was also not included in the press release leading up to the event announcing who from the cast would be performing.

Article continues below advertisement

The reasoning for his small role in the reunion is likely due to scheduling, as Anthony, who has had a very busy Hollywood career in comparison to most of the other cast, is currently filming (and producing) Ryan Murphy’s new show The Beauty.

Source: Mega

Article continues below advertisement

Lin-Manuel also posted a backstage photo on his Instagram Stories of Anthony at the Tonys, saying that he “snuck him in.” It appears that the reason why Anthony was mentioned in press releases for the reunion and only seen at rehearsal just before the ceremony is that it was thought that he would not be able to perform due to his schedule.

What did fans say about Anthony’s small role in the ‘Hamilton’ reunion?

Before realizing that he actually was on stage, many fans speculated that the reason he wasn’t there was because of his ex-fiancée also being a member of the cast. Anthony ended his engagement to Jasmine Cephas-Jones in 2021 after the two met while in Hamilton. However, after it was determined that Anthony was performing with the rest of the cast, fans expressed their disappointment that such an integral part of the show was essentially relegated to the background.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Mega

“Wow, he was onstage??? D--n, now that's a bigger FU than not being invited at all,” one Reddit user wrote. Another noted that fans should refrain from creating dramatic narratives for the sake of gossip. “He looks happy, sounds like he couldn’t make it to rehearsals. Don’t create drama over some s--t you don’t have the full story for,” a Redditor shared.